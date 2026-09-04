Ed Miliband has hit back after Argentina's firebrand President Javier Milei said his country will "prevail" and reclaim the islands

Mr Miliband's comments come after the Argentinian president (pictured) ramped up tensions with a controversial national tv address. Picture: Reuters/Getty

By StephenRigley

Ed Miliband has reaffirmed Britain’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands following a national address by Argentina's firebrand President Javier Milei.

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The Foreign Secretary insisted that Britain's position is "unwavering" and the islands will remain "British because it is the overwhelming position of the Islanders". Mr Miliband's comments come after the Argentinian president ramped up tensions with a controversial national tv address. Speaking from his presidential palace in Buenos Aires he insisted his country will "prevail" and reclaim the islands.

The Foreign Secretary insisted that Britain's position is "unwavering" and the islands will remain "British because it is the overwhelming position of the Islanders". Picture: Alamy

The UK's position on the Falkland Islands is unwavering.



The Islands are British and will remain so because that is the overwhelming position of the Islanders.



Their right of self-determination is paramount, grounded in international law and we will resolutely uphold it. — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 4, 2026

Calling on Argentinians to unite behind his sovereignty claim, Mr Milei said Donald Trump was bringing "winds of change" now "blowing around the world" after the US President hinted he would not back Britain if Argentina invaded the Falklands again because former PM Sir Keir Starmer failed to back his war with Iran. Announcing plans for a naval base in Tierre del Fuego in the south of Argentina, he said Argentina "will prevail" in its bid to reclaim the Falklands because Britain is "on a path of decline", beset by "multiple crises" including social, economic and immigration problems. Mr Milei said: "In the world, the winds are blowing favourably for our claim right now. President Trump announced that the US is re-evaluating its historic position regarding the Malvinas." He added that Argentina needs to "recover these islands" and would use "all the tools of the state: diplomatic, economic, judicial and legal" to impede drilling in the Sea Lion oilfield, which holds 1.7 billion barrels of oil. “If we do not act swiftly in a few months, they will have the material capacity to access the oil that lies underneath our sea. Something that has never happened before,” he said. In a 2013 referendum, the Falkland Islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain a British overseas territory, with 99.8% voting in favour and just three votes against. Although the US is formally neutral, Washington provided support for Britain’s campaign to retake the islands after the Argentinian invasion in 1982.

Argentina's players display a banner reading ''Las Malvinas son Argentinas'' during the FIFA World Cup semi-final match between England and Argentina. Picture: Getty