Diesel prices have fallen by the largest monthly amount in more than a quarter of a century after the cost of oil plummeted as the Iran crisis eased, new figures show.

The RAC said the average price of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts dropped from 183.8p at the start of June to 167.1p by the end of the month.

The reduction of more than 16p per litre is the largest in records dating back to 2000.

More tankers began passing through the crucial Strait of Hormuz last week after the US-Iran peace deal.

This meant the cost of oil, which is a major influence on fuel prices, fell below pre-crisis levels for the first time since the war started on February 28.

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