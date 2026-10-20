Falling unemployment cannot disguise a worsening shortage of jobs, particularly for young people

But significant challenges remain, especially for young people.

On the face of it, the latest jobs data offers some encouraging news. The UK unemployment rate has fallen to 4.7%, while the number of unemployed young people aged 16–24 has dropped by 28,000 over the latest quarter.

But look beyond the headline and the picture remains stark. 715,000 young people are still out of work, 54,000 more than a year ago. And while unemployment is edging down, the number of jobs available continues to fall too.

Vacancies now stand at just 691,000, the lowest level outside the pandemic since 2014. This is not a sign of a healthy, growing labour market. For anyone still struggling to find work, a small improvement in the unemployment rate offers little comfort if there are even fewer jobs to apply for.

This matters particularly for young people trying to take their first step into employment.

Research from the Work Foundation at Lancaster University found that adverts for ‘starter’ jobs – roles accessible to someone entering the workforce for the first time – have almost halved over the past decade. On average, 139,000 such vacancies were available a week in 2016–17, compared with just 71,000 in 2025–26.

These jobs give young people their first workplace experience, an income of their own and the chance to build skills and confidence. When those opportunities dry up, it becomes harder to get started, increasing the risk of being left behind.

And the shortage of youth jobs is not felt equally across the country. In communities that have experienced decades of industrial decline and weak investment, young people can find themselves competing for a dwindling pool of opportunities through no lack of effort on their part.

The Government is right to make youth employment a priority. Its Youth Guarantee and plans for subsidised jobs are welcome. But programmes focused on placements, employment support or incentives for businesses can only go so far where the underlying problem is a shortage of good jobs. A six-month placement is not necessarily a route to lasting employment if, at the end, the young person returns to the same local jobs drought.

Today’s data underlines further why the Chancellor must focus next week’s Budget on boosting job creation – particularly in places where the private sector continues to struggle to deliver enough opportunities.

Last week, the Work Foundation proposed a new, devolved Community Jobs Fund that would give Mayors and local leaders the resources to create paid, socially valuable jobs where they are most needed.

Rolling out such a programme across 80 local authority areas could support up to 54,000 young people into work. These would be sustainable jobs lasting between one and three years, helping meet local needs in care services, libraries, community centres and the upkeep of public spaces.

A falling unemployment rate is welcome. But the measure of success should be whether more people – especially younger people - can actually find secure, fairly paid work wherever they live. By backing Mayors and local leaders to play their part, the Chancellor can signal the Government is serious about its pledge to deliver good growth in every postcode, and begin to turn around the UK’s jobs drought.

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Ben Harrison is Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University.

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