Falls remained the leading cause of accidental deaths in the UK in 2023, as the overall rate of fatalities and hospital admissions from accidents rose, data has revealed.

“Immediate treatment costs to the NHS run to £6 billion annually, not including follow-up rehabilitation and other costs, and accidents account for a minimum of 5.2 million bed days, reducing capacity and driving up waiting lists across the health service.”

“Accidents have a tragic impact, not just on individuals, families and communities, but society as a whole,” the RoSPA said.

The figures represent an 8% increase in accidental death rates and a 3% rise in the rate of accident-related hospital admissions over one year, according to the charity.

More than 23,000 people lost their lives because of accidents in 2023 while almost 900,000 people were admitted to hospital in 2023/24, a report by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) said.

Almost half (48%) of accidental deaths in 2023 resulted from falls and more than a quarter (27%) were caused by poisoning – both marginally up from 2022’s figures.

Falls from stairs and steps were the most commonly identified cause of fall-related deaths but data quality issues mean the vast majority (83%) of the deaths were recorded as “unspecified”.

More than half (59%) of all accident-related hospital admissions were because of falls.

But for poisonings, although they made up more than a quarter of accidental deaths they only accounted for 3% of hospital admissions from accidents – with the RoSPA highlighting their “particularly high lethality”.

Almost a tenth (9%) of all accidental poisoning and substance-related deaths were connected to alcohol.

The largest share of hospital admissions within the category, almost a quarter, was for medications commonly available over the counter and by prescription, including paracetamol and ibuprofen.

Deaths from dog bites increased, rising from six in 2022 to 20 in 2023.

But the category the cause falls under – being hit, struck or bitten by people or animals – made up less than 1% of accidental deaths.

The data follows “social and demographic patterns”, the report said.

Men experienced higher rates of accidental injury and death compared with women, and older people faced a “disproportionately” high number of serious injuries and deaths particularly as a result of falls.

It also said people living in more deprived areas “consistently” face higher rates of death and hospital admission from accidents – with poorer housing conditions and higher risks at work among contributing factors.

Scotland had the highest rate of accidental deaths compared with other UK countries, with the rates in England at their highest in the North East.

London was found to be the “safest region” in the UK for fatalities from accidents.

Becky Hickman, head of the RoSPA, said: “Accidents devastate lives in an instant.

“They are often sudden, violent, and shocking, leaving families and communities to cope with consequences that can last a lifetime.

“What makes this devastation even harder to bear is the knowledge that so many of these incidents are entirely preventable.

“Our Annual Review of Accidents shows we are still not doing enough to reduce avoidable harm, life-changing injuries and personal tragedies.

“People in Britain are at increasing and unacceptable risk of suffering a serious accident and it is those who are already vulnerable – young children, the elderly, and people in deprived communities – who are in the greatest danger.

“By learning from patterns of injury, and acting on the evidence, we can help ensure that individuals, communities, and the wider society are better protected from the consequences of accidental injury.”

The RoSPA called on the Government to introduce a National Accident Prevention Strategy; improve accident monitoring and address existing gaps in the collation of data; develop a stronger focus on preventing accidents to ease the burden on hospitals and social care; target prevention work at high-risk groups; and improve safety in everyday environments.