Seaside residents evacuated after unexploded American World War II missile found beside Cornwall dock
The missile was in the water near the dock area and Specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) assessed the device on the scene
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A 300m cordon has been put in place after an unexploded WWII bomb was found in a Cornwall dock.
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Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called out after the 250kg American missile from World War Two was found in Falmouth Docks yesterday at 9:15am.
The public have been warned not to approach the area, and three homes have been evacuated.
The missile was in the water near the dock area and Specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) assessed the device on the scene.
Supt Int Vicky Howell said: "We have extended the cordon around Falmouth Docks following the discovery of a suspected unexploded ordnance device.
"Specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers are on the scene and we are working closely with our partner agencies to manage the incident safely."
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Supt Int Howell thanked local residents, businesses and members of the public for their patience.
"We ask people to continue avoiding the area and to follow any instructions given by emergency services personnel," she said.
Crews from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, the coastguard, the port authority and the harbourmaster also attended the scene.
A Royal Navy spokesperson said: "Royal Navy Bomb disposal experts, Bravo Squadron of the Diving and Threat Exploitation Group, based at HMNB Devonport, are currently assisting Devon and Cornwall Police in the assessment of suspected unexploded ordnance found at Falmouth Docks."
Falmouth Docks were targeted multiple times by German bombing raids during World War Two.