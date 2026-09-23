A 300m cordon has been put in place after an unexploded WWII bomb was found in a Cornwall dock.

Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called out after the 250kg American missile from World War Two was found in Falmouth Docks yesterday at 9:15am.

The public have been warned not to approach the area, and three homes have been evacuated.

The missile was in the water near the dock area and Specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) assessed the device on the scene.

Supt Int Vicky Howell said: "We have extended the cordon around Falmouth Docks following the discovery of a suspected unexploded ordnance device.

"Specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers are on the scene and we are working closely with our partner agencies to manage the incident safely."

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