The Multibank distributes surplus goods donated by businesses to families in need through a nationwide network of charities and community organisations.

Sir Gareth Southgate visits The Multibank in London, run by The Felix Project. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate has warned that families “can’t afford to buy kit” to take part in sport and PE lessons.

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Sir Gareth said there was a “risk kids end up in front of screens a lot of the time” rather than being active and outside in a “difficult time where economically a lot of families are struggling”. The former England men’s football manager made the comments while promoting The Multibank charity campaign, which helps families across the UK access essential items – including sports equipment. Sir Gareth said: “We’re talking about participation in PE lessons, in being able to play sport. “Unfortunately, some families are really challenged on that – they can’t afford to buy kit. “Very often people have to make a really horrible decision between essentials, groceries or spending on what for a lot of people aren’t luxury items, but can be in terms of football boots, trainers, sports kit.” Read more: Average home insurance claim paid to households hits record £6,340, figures show Read more: Kylian Mbappe hits back at critics as online petition urges star to leave Real Madrid following Sardinia trip

Sir Gareth Southgate (right) meets John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon, at The Multibank in London. Picture: Alamy

Sir Gareth, who was England manager from 2016 to 2024, added: “In a time when there’s a risk kids end up in front of screens a lot of the time – to be active and outside is really important. “Every child deserves the right to play sport. It’s important for them physically. There are so many other aspects to playing sport that are helpful.” Sir Gareth said he was approached to take part in the campaign by former prime minister Gordon Brown, who is president of The Multibank charity. The former Middlesbrough defender said: “The fact that Multibank is allowing some families that are having to make that really difficult decision on where they are able to invest their money is a real plus from the scheme. “There are essentials that end up going to waste and so being able to repurpose them in this way benefits everybody.” Sir Gareth was knighted after leading England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, the Euro 2020 final, the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, and the Euro 2024 final. The Multibank, supported by principal partner Amazon, distributes surplus goods donated by businesses to families in need through a nationwide network of charities and community organisations. Amazon is launching a new initiative where every third purchase of selected sports products will be matched with a donation to The Multibank from May 7 to June 4.

Sir Gareth Southgate visits The Multibank in London. Picture: Alamy