As a mum, I know the sinking feeling when your child comes home without their brand-new school jumper – the first of many expensive items that will inevitably go missing over the year.

But what should never be normal – what is absolutely unacceptable – is that for too many families, the cost of just one set of uniform is pushing them to the brink.

Hard-working parents are facing costs of more than £400 per pupil for the average secondary uniform, with many having to choose between food or the back-to-school shop.

Children are being locked out of education – skipping school or being sent home, not because they don’t want to learn, but because their parents can’t afford the branded uniform required.

The figures published today by Parentkind are stark. A third of parents are using buy-now-pay-later schemes just to afford uniform. Half are relying on credit cards. A quarter are going without heating or food to cover the cost. And with some schools demanding five or even ten branded items per child, the average bill is now close to £400 a year.

These are not abstract statistics – they represent millions of hardworking families forced to make impossible choices. The evidence is clear. Parents overwhelmingly want fewer branded items. Four in five agree that high-street or supermarket uniform is just as good quality as expensive branded versions. Nine in ten say being able to choose where to shop helps them meet their children’s needs.

Through our Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, we are legislating to limit schools to three branded items, with the option of one extra in secondary schools if a tie is required. This will take effect in 2026. But families cannot wait two years for relief. Every school has the power to make changes now.

That’s why, alongside the Education Secretary, I am calling on every school leader in the country to act now. Be in no doubt: this government thinks school uniform is crucial. A shared uniform can be a source of pride, belonging and equality. But it doesn’t need to cost the earth.

The message from parents is unmistakable: give us choice, give us flexibility, and stop forcing families into hardship for the sake of a logo.

And cutting uniform costs is only one part of our wider Plan for Change to support families. We’re rolling out free breakfast clubs in every primary school, extending free school meals to half a million more children, and delivering 30 hours of funded childcare – saving parents up to £7,500 a year.

Every child deserves the best possible start in life. That means making sure their parents’ bank balance doesn’t determine their opportunities. School leaders now face a choice: continue with outdated policies that drive families into debt, or act now to support the communities they serve. The right path is clear.

Catherine McKinnell is Minister for School Standards.

