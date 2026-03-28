More than 200 family hubs are set to open this week as the Government seeks to provide more support for parents.

Known as "Best Start" hubs, they will offer free parenting advice, play sessions for infants, debt and welfare guidance for adults and early support for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Ministers have pledged to open 1,000 of the hubs by the end of 2028, and say they will save families up to £200 a year.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "Children growing up in our country deserve the best start in life, but for too long, too many families have been navigating the pressures of parenthood without the support they need.

"Best Start Family Hubs will revitalise family services, bringing together health, parenting support and practical advice in one place, free and close to home, so that parents can get the help they need, when they need it."

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