The proportion of poorer households failing to keep up with priority bills such as energy, water, council tax or rent has almost doubled since 2020

Five years of a near-constant cost-of-living crisis have left households almost £3,000 worse off than they would have been, a think tank has said. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Five years of a near-constant cost-of-living crisis have left households almost £3,000 worse off than they would have been, a think tank has said.

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A study by the Resolution Foundation found the UK had suffered the equivalent of 13 years of “normal” inflation in just five, thanks to the fallout from the pandemic and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Had inflation been at normal levels over this period, the think tank said, the average household would be £2,900 better off than they currently are. James Smith, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “While the hit to incomes from rising prices has been felt right across the board, the hardship has not been equally shared. “It is poorer families who have cut back hardest on heating and are falling behind fastest on essential bills, and the conflict in the Middle East is set to keep energy prices high.”

With the crisis driven primarily by rising energy costs, the think tank found families had responded by heating their homes less, with 1.7 million more households saying they were unable to keep warm enough in 2022/23 compared to the previous year. The proportion of poorer households failing to keep up with priority bills such as energy, water, council tax or rent has almost doubled since 2020, with 18 per cent saying they were in arrears in March this year. The Resolution Foundation study comes as Chancellor John Healey prepares his first Budget, in which he will face pressure to provide additional support with the cost of living following Andy Burnham’s pledge to provide “breathing space” for families. But he also faces a squeeze on the public finances, with the Iran war and a global bond sell-off driving up borrowing costs. Mr Smith said cost-of-living help was needed “just when the public finances leave less room than ever to provide it”. But he cautioned against a Liz Truss-style universal package of support, adding: “The Government can’t borrow its way out of this, and repeating the expensive blanket support of 2022 isn’t an option. “Any new help must be squarely targeted at the poorer families facing the greatest hardship – starting with their energy bills.”

Hannah Spencer MP for Gorton and Denton delivers her speech during day one of the Green Party annual conference at Brighton Centre. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images