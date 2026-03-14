More than one in three school and college leaders say their students or teachers have experienced racial harassment while on the school commute

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson speaking with ASCL General Secretary Pepe Di'Iasio during the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) conference. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Students and their families are living in fear of racial harassment or violence amid “provocative nationalism”, the boss of a headteachers’ union will warn.

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Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) general secretary Pepe Di’Iasio will raise concerns about the way some politicians speak about immigration and how social media platforms amplify divisions. More than one in three (36 per cent) school and college leaders say their students or teachers have experienced racial harassment while on the school commute, a survey of ASCL members found. It comes after the Government announced a strategy on social cohesion to promote integration, tackle religious hatred and clamp down on extremist influence. In his speech at ASCL’s annual conference, Mr Di’Iasio is expected to say: “I worry when I see some politicians speaking about immigration as a problem that needs to be solved, indulging in some sort of arms race about how tough they are going to be on those who come to our country seeking asylum. “I worry when I see flags tied to lampposts, as we did last summer, something which seems more like a brand of provocative nationalism than of proud patriotism." Read more: Trump deploys 5,000 Marines to Strait of Hormuz as war toll rises and fears of boots on the ground mount Read more: Andrew, Mandelson and Epstein pictured together for first time in newly unearthed photo

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson leaves 10 Downing Street. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

“And I worry about the role that social media platforms play in amplifying these divisions, allowing people with strong views to retreat into echo chambers where those views are endlessly reinforced. “I recognise that others may have a different view. They may feel this is merely a case of citizens exercising their right to free speech and airing matters of legitimate concern. “But I would encourage everyone to take care with the language they use. Words and actions have consequences in the real world. “They create an environment in which we see many of our students, staff and families living in fear, and facing racial harassment or even violence.” An ASCL survey of 567 school and college leaders found more than one in three (38 per cent) said their students and staff were worried about them or their families being at risk from racial harassment or attack over the past year. One in 10 (11 per cent) said the harassment students or staff have experienced on the way to or from school has involved physical attacks.

Ofsted chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver speaking during the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) conference at ACC Liverpool. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire