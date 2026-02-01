Vincent Chan, 45, is facing years behind bars for molesting girls aged three and four while working at the Bright Horizons nursery in Finchley Road, West Hampstead, north London

Vincent Chan, 45, is facing years behind bars for molesting girls aged three and four while working at the Bright Horizons nursery in Finchley Road, West Hampstead, north London. Picture: Met Police

By Rebecca Henrys

Families are taking legal action against a nursery where their children were abused as they criticised a “consistent culture of brushing concerns aside”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Vincent Chan, 45, is facing years behind bars for molesting girls aged three and four while working at the Bright Horizons nursery in Finchley Road, West Hampstead, north London. Chan filmed himself carrying out the abuse during naptime at the nursery and also confessed to downloading thousands of indecent images of children. Initially, 12 families who questioned how Chan was able to carry out his horrific offending were set to take legal action against the nursery, first outlined in a letter to Bright Horizons in December. By Friday, 46 families were part of the claim, legal firm Leigh Day said. Read more: Paedophile nursery worker pleads guilty to upskirting girls and abusing them as they slept in 30 new offences Read more: Mandatory CCTV in nurseries considered by Government after case of paedophile nursery worker

Solicitor for the families, Alison Millar from Leigh Day, speaking to the media outside Wood Green Crown Court in London after nursery worker Vincent Chan pleaded guilty to 26 offences including nine counts of sexual assault of a child. Picture: Alamy

In a statement issued by the firm on Sunday, the families said: “What has happened here is not just about one individual or one nursery. “We believe Chan’s crimes raise serious questions about how childcare providers recruit, supervise and safeguard staff, and how warning signs can be overlooked over long periods of time. “In our case, Bright Horizons repeatedly dismissed concerns from parents about Chan’s behaviour, and we believe their consistent culture of brushing concerns aside was key to enabling this catastrophe to happen. The firm added: “They will be seeking full accountability for those failures, initially through the civil courts, and are also urging Camden Council to investigate the case for prosecution of Bright Horizons as a corporate entity. “State institutions must treat this case with the utmost seriousness, act to uncover the full extent of offending, ensure accountability and prevent similar harm in the future.” The 46 families are made up of relatives of the victims of Chan’s sexual abuse and image-based offending, as well as those whose children were mistreated by him in other ways, including when he made videos of children humiliated or in distress.

The Met Police said it is one of the most complex child sexual abuse cases they have investigated. Picture: Alamy