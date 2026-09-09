A public appeal for Pc Matthew Blades and Pc Tom Clough’s families raised more than £1.2 million

A public appeal for the Pc Matthew Blades Pc Tom Clough's families raised more than £1.2 million. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

The families of two police officers who were killed in a head-on collision on the A66 have been given “overwhelming” support from around the world, a Police Federation Chair said.

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A funeral will be held on Wednesday in Hartlepool for 37-year old Pc Matthew Blades who died alongside his colleague Pc Tom Clough, 38, in a horrific crash which also killed five young men. A public appeal for the two men’s families raised more than £1.2 million and there has been an outpouring of grief and respect for the fallen officers, Cleveland Police Federation chair Lauren Somerville said. Ahead of the service, she said: “The public have shown their support in so many ways. “There’s been over £1.2 million raised for Matt and Tom’s families, which is overwhelming, and a great show of support. Read More: Murdered Rhiannon Whyte's mum accuses Home Office of gaslighting her - as she condemns Labour's handling of asylum Read More: Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag

“There have been comments on Facebook; we’ve had flowers delivered to our stations. “People have been in touch from Australia, France, America – the support has been overwhelming, and it’s been comforting.” Ms Somerville said the even small acknowledgements of respect from the public, such as a nod or a thank you when they see police out and about, have brought officers “so much strength”. Asked how colleagues managed to continue working when they felt such grief, she said: “It will be unfair for me to describe how it feels for everyone, but policing is like nothing else. “Officers form relationships in the darkest moments of life and in the triumphs, and every single officer around the country will feel the loss of Matthew and Tom. “In Cleveland, there is such a strong sense of pride, and a sense of duty, to get this right for Matthew and Tom, to make sure they get what they deserved, and that they are recognised and remembered.”

Cleveland Police Federation chair Lauren Somerville who said that the families of two police officers who were killed in a head-on collision on the A66 have been given "overwhelming" support from around the world. Picture: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

Describing Pc Blades, she said: “Matthew was a best friend, husband, father, a brother and a son, and his family have said the words are not powerful enough to describe how they feel right now. “He has been described as the heart of the family, and he will be remembered beyond words today, tomorrow, and always. “He would be so proud of all of the support that’s been shown from the public and from his colleagues, to his family. “His family have said they’re going to miss everything about him more than words can say, and his laughter and silly jokes made them smile people even when they least expected it. “He’s been described as bringing light and laughter into every room, and now life feels unbearably quiet without him.” Ms Somerville said Cleveland Police has been supported by other forces in the aftermath of the crash and investigations into wider organised crime. She said: “I knew that they would come to help us, that they would be honoured to come and help us at this time. “Not just police officers, but the federation, there have been people desperate to come here and wrap their arms around us.”

Pc Tom Clough (left) and PC Matthew Blades, who died when a car going in the wrong direction hit a police car on the A66 near Middlesbrough. Picture: Cleveland Police/PA Wire