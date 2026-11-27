Three in 10 parents say they would find it difficult to afford to follow official advice on stocking up on food and water for emergencies such as extreme weather, polling shows.

The survey of more than 1,000 parents with children aged 18 and under by YouGov found that 29% felt they would find it difficult to afford to follow the advice – a figure that rises to 45% among households with incomes under £25,000 a year.

But a poll commissioned by Parents for Future, a parent-led climate movement, found many families would find it difficult to afford to stock up on three days’ worth of food and bottled water.

Retailers have reported a rise in sales of essential goods following the release of the checklist, which recommends stocking up on bottled water and non-perishable food, a battery or wind-up FM radio and cash to cope with disruptions such as extreme weather or cyber attacks.

Under the Government’s new Be Ready campaign, households are being urged to be prepared if everyday services are temporarily disrupted, with three days’ worth of key supplies.

And as two thirds of families say it should be the Government’s responsibility to ensure the UK is prepared for food or water shortages, campaigners warned ministers they need to make food security a national priority in the face of “climate chaos”.

It also found that 65% of those quizzed thought the Government should be most responsible for ensuring the UK is prepared for potential food or water supply disruptions during a national emergency – compared with 28% who thought it should be up to individuals or families.

And nearly four fifths (79%) were in favour of the Government publishing a plan for keeping national food supplies available during emergencies.

The findings come as the latest annual food security assessment from the Government shows that nearly one in 10 households faced food insecurity in 2025.

While overall, 91% of households are considered to be food secure, the proportion of households with children for whom that is the case (88%) lags behind those without children (93%).

And it showed poorer families spending more – 15% – of their total household expenditure on food and non-alcoholic drinks, compared with 11% on average.

It also highlights continuing price rises, and the impacts of events such as the Iran war, which caused a global energy shock and affected fertiliser supplies, cyber attacks, and extreme weather on food security.

Extreme conditions in 2026 ranged from persistent wet weather in parts of the UK in January that stopped grass growth and made it hard to harvest crops such as carrots, to a record hot summer, heatwaves and drought that pushed yields of crops such as wheat down.

Parents for Future co-director Charlotte Howell-Jones said: “Andy Burnham is telling us to stock up on tins of beans and bottled water in case of climate extremes, but not every family can afford it.

“Over a third of parents on low incomes say they would struggle to follow emergency preparedness advice.”

And she warned: “With the weekly shop already costing more than it used to, the most vulnerable are at risk of going hungry in a crisis.

“It’s the Government that needs to be prepping now to ensure all families have food they can count on in emergencies.

“As climate chaos wreaks havoc on harvests in the UK and around the world, the Prime Minister must make food security a national priority.”

Parents for Future UK is calling on ministers to meet with parents and carers to discuss how families already under pressure from the cost of food can be prepared for emergencies, and how the UK can protect food supplies as floods, droughts and heatwaves threaten harvests.

A Government spokesperson said: “We’ve worked closely with over 600 partner organisations, to ensure our guidance is as accessible and low cost as possible.

“All the steps can be taken slowly overtime, and many of the steps are completely free, such as signing up to the Priority Services Register.

“This ensures eligible households are prioritised by utility companies during an outage.

“And all households who do follow the guidance will be helping their whole community by allowing the emergency services to support those most in-need during an emergency.”