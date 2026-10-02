The trio are awaiting sentence after 84 dogs and two cats were rescued from a South Yorkshire home described by animal welfare officers as “appalling”.

The RSPCA said it had since rehomed all but one of the animals. Picture: RSPCA

By Jade Edwards-Lowe

A children’s social worker has been found guilty of neglecting 84 dogs and two cats who were found living in "filthy and squalid" conditions at a house in South Yorkshire.

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The animals, which were predominantly springer spaniel-type dogs, were rescued from the property in Tickhill, near Doncaster, on April 18 last year. David Parkes had denied owning or having responsibility for the animals, but was found guilty of three animal welfare offences. His wife, Delphine, and son, Sam, had previously pleaded guilty to three animal welfare offences each. The three are due to be sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on December 9.

In written evidence, RSPCA Inspector Kristy Ludlam described entering the kitchen and being met by between 20 and 25 spaniels. “The kitchen was covered in dirt and faeces from floor to ceiling,” she said. “The floor had at least 20 piles of faeces on it, which the dogs had distributed around the floor and over themselves. “The dogs were cowering and huddling in a corner, or jumping on the kitchen sides near the window at the back of the room. They were very dirty, their fur covered in faeces, and many of their ears had lumps of dirt stuck to them, almost like dreadlocks.”

Dogs found cowering in rooms covered in dirt and faeces. Picture: RSPCA via Facebook

Inspector Ludlam said she then reached the foot of the stairs, where more spaniels were packed onto the steps. “I was met by dogs on every step,” she said. “There were approximately 33 springer spaniels crowding the stairs, barking and staring at me. “The stairs were caked in dirt; approximately six to seven inches sat on top of each step from the bottom almost all the way to the top. By the top step, the dirt had almost reached 10 inches and the landing was an undulating mass of dirt, faeces and fur, which made it incredibly difficult and unsafe to walk on.”

Several dogs had bilateral ear infections and matted fur. Picture: RSPCA

Delphine Parkes and Sam Parkes were found in separate bedrooms. Around 20 minutes later, Parkes appeared and told officers he wanted to help get the dogs to safety, adding that he believed there were more than 80 animals inside.

All but one of the animals have been rehomed by the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA via Facebook

Animal Rescue Officer Liz Braidley also told the court the conditions were overwhelming. “Every surface from the floor and up the walls was brown in colour; the smell of urine and faeces was overpowering, it made my eyes sting,” she said. Ms Braidley said the spaniel-type dogs in the kitchen were “filthy”, with yellow-stained coats, while the room’s floors, walls and surfaces were covered in brown residue. “The dogs all ran to the other side of the room, appearing very scared and timid,” she said. “The smell in this room was unbearable; it was difficult to talk or breathe properly, and I was unable to stay in there for extended periods of time.” Despite the scale of the rescue, the RSPCA said all but one of the animals were rehabilitated and rehomed.

Two cats were also found in the home. Picture: RSPCA via Facebook

One of them was Megan, a springer spaniel who has since found a new home with Charlotte Ann. “It was obvious she’d never seen the outside world as she was petrified of everything when we adopted her,” Charlotte shared in her post on Facebook. “She’s still a little wary of other dogs but it’s safe to say she’s since found her springer spark.”