Brenda Raymond, who remains in hospital in a critical condition in hospital

Family of 80-year-old woman who was set on fire are ‘desperate for answers’. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

The family of an 80-year-old woman who was set alight outside her flat have pleaded for answers as police appeal for further information following the attack.

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Brenda Raymond, who remains in hospital in a critical condition, was found alight in a communal area of a block of flats at Caractacus Cottage View, Watford, after police were called at 12.47pm on Monday. Now, her family have described the “complete shock” of the attack, adding that they are “desperate for answers”. A 33-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, has since been bailed with strict conditions, Hertfordshire Constabulary said. Officers previously said they believed some kind of liquid was sprayed on her before she was set on fire as she returned home.

Family of 80-year-old woman who was set on fire are ‘desperate for answers’. Picture: LBC

Earlier this week, police publicly named the survivor of the attack in a bid to trace whoever was behind the violence. In a statement issued by the force on Saturday, Ms Raymond’s family said: “Words cannot describe how distressing the past few days have been for us as a family. “Our beautiful, chatty, fun-loving and much-loved Brenda, who loves to keep fit and dancing, has suffered catastrophic injuries in the most devastating of circumstances; circumstances which have left us all in complete shock. “We simply cannot understand why anyone would have wanted to hurt her in this way. “Someone out there knows something. They know what happened to Brenda.

Family of 80-year-old woman who was set on fire are ‘desperate for answers’. Picture: PA