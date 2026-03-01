The family of a British couple imprisoned in Iran said they have spoken to thm on Sunday morning and are “incredibly worried” about their safety after US and Israeli forces attacked the country.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, both 53, were jailed for 10 years following their arrest in January 2025 while travelling through Iran during an around-the-world trip by motorcycle.

The couple, from East Sussex, and being held in Tehran’s Evin prison after they were detained and sentenced on charges of espionage, which they deny.

Explosions were heard in multiple Gulf states on Sunday as Iran vowed to carry out its “most intense operation” ever in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Joe Bennett, Ms Foreman’s son, said on Sunday: “We were extremely relieved to hear from our parents this morning and yesterday but remain incredibly worried about their safety.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Iran and all others in the region who were impacted by the bombings this weekend.”

LIVE: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israel strike as blasts continue to rock Middle East