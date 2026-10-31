The family of a 23-year-old British woman who was killed by her father in the US have asked a UK police force to help obtain new evidence after American authorities closed the case without criminal charges.

Read more: Mother of British woman shot dead by father in Texas to travel to US in bid to get case reopened

A grand jury in Collin County later decided there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges after Mr Harrison claimed his handgun discharged accidentally while he was showing it to his daughter.

Ms Harrison, a 23-year-old fashion buyer from Warrington, was shot through the chest by Mr Harrison at his home in Prosper, Texas, on January 10 2025, the day before she was due to fly home to the UK.

The UK force said it has “no lawful authority” to intervene in the case.

The family said they have “serious concerns” about the investigation by US authorities, which ended with no charges brought against Ms Harrison’s British father Kris.

Lucy Harrison’s family contacted Cheshire Constabulary to ask them to help examine evidence that has not yet been investigated, including messages recently found on her phone.

In February this year, a coroner in England concluded Ms Harrison had been unlawfully killed, finding that her father’s actions amounted to gross negligence manslaughter under UK law.

Despite the ruling, Cheshire Constabulary said “significant operational, evidential and jurisdictional barriers” prevent the force from getting involved.

In a letter to Ms Harrison’s family, Deputy Chief Constable Mike Evans said: “Whilst we may share the family’s concerns and understand their desire for further scrutiny, we have no lawful authority to intervene in decision taken by those agencies.”

He added: “I hope the family can be assured that Cheshire Constabulary has never viewed this matter with indifference.

“We recognise the profound loss they have suffered and understand why they continue to seek answers.

“However, whilst we have great sympathy for the family’s position, we are ultimately constrained by legal, jurisdictional and practical realities that significantly limit what any police force in England and Wales can do in relation to a death that occurred in the United States.”

Radd Seiger, a spokesman for Ms Harrison’s family in the UK, insisted they are not asking the force to take over the investigation.

In a statement, he said they believe messages found in a recent download of her phone are “relevant to understanding the circumstances leading up to her death”.

“This is evidence that the family believe should have been obtained and examined as part of the original investigation in Texas,” Mr Seiger added.

Ms Harrison’s family have asked police to reconsider their position in light of the newly uncovered messages, and to help secure and share the evidence with law enforcement authorities in Texas.

Mr Seiger said: “The family have spent nearly two years trying to get answers about Lucy’s death and justice for her.

“They are not prepared to accept that the investigation is complete simply because the American authorities have decided not to take the matter further.

“They want the evidence properly examined, the unanswered questions addressed and the authorities to make their decisions on the basis of all the relevant information, rather than evidence which is so obviously incomplete.

“That is all the family are asking for. A proper examination of the evidence, and a fair opportunity for the outstanding questions surrounding Lucy’s death to be answered.”

Senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish ruled in February that Mr Harrison’s conduct had been “reckless”.

The inquest heard he had been drinking wine before removing a loaded Glock pistol from his bedside cabinet.

The coroner concluded the gun could only have been fired after it was pointed at Ms Harrison, and the trigger was pulled, and heard that police officers in Texas did not carry out an alcohol test despite smelling alcohol on Mr Harrison’s breath.