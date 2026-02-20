The family of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell have said they were “astonished” to see Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been arrested.

The former prince was taken into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of misconduct in public office after being accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Posting on X, Maxwell’s family called for “transparency” and “evidence” which they claimed the disgraced British socialite “never received”.

In millions of pages of documents released by the US Department of Justice, Andrew allegedly appeared to share reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with Epstein.

