A family-of-four initially feared to have died from food poisoning while on holiday in Turkey were 'most likely' killed by a powerful pesticide used to remove bed bugs in their hotel, detectives say.

Cigdem Bocek, 27, Servet, 38, and their children Masal, three, and Kadir Muhammet, six, had spent a day out trying street food from local venders in Istanbul two days before the group started feeling unwell.

They were taken to hospital after experiencing nausea, vomiting and dizziness two days the street food outing. Dad Cigdem and the two children died just hours later, while the mother, Servet, died following a six-day stint in intensive care.

Police initially detained at least seven people, including food stall vendors and restaurants the family visited as samples of the food were analysed by the Forensic Medicine Institute as police suspected they died by food poisoning.

But a probe has now revealed that a powerful pesticide used to rid hotel rooms of bedbugs at the Harbour Suites Old City Hotel, where they were staying, could have been the cause of their deaths.

Read more: Mother and son, 8, died of food poisoning within a day of arriving at Dominican Republic resort

Read more: Former GP admits another attempted murder charge on mother's partner using poisoned wine