Learning support assistant (LSA) with Special educational needs and Disability (SEND) child in classroom. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Families will be able to access support for special educational needs and disabilities (Send) in family hubs across the country, the Government has announced.

Councils are being asked to recruit a dedicated Send specialist for each of the 1,000 family hubs being rolled out from April 2026. The Department for Education (DfE) has also announced councils will have to prioritise the neighbourhoods most in need for family hubs to access their share of £500 million being invested into the hubs. It has set an ambition for 70 per cent of hubs to be located in the most disadvantaged 30 per cent of communities. The Government's Best Start family hubs will offer a range of support to local communities, such as speech and language sessions for toddlers, specialist parent and baby groups, alongside parenting advice, support for smoking and substance misuse, and youth services. The hubs will aim for parents to be able to get advice from a Send professional on early development concerns, help to understand support and signposting on for any further support needs.

Every family hub to have dedicated Send specialist, Government announces. Picture: PA

Funding for Send interventions in the hubs will be confirmed in due course, and will be in addition to the £500 million pot for the family hubs rollout. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Giving every child the best start in life means revitalising family support so that parents can rely on it once again. “Nowhere is that support more important than for families of children with Send, where early, expert help can make all the difference not only for parents, but for children’s life chances.” The Government has initially distributed £12 million across 65 local areas to build family hubs, with 1,000 planned across every local authority by 2028.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Alamy