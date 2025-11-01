Peter Smith, aged 70, has been named as the individual who died in a helicopter crash in Doncaster on Thursday.

Peter suffered serious injuries in the crash and despite the best efforts of medical staff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peter's family have shared the following tribute:

"On Thursday 30 October we as a family sadly lost Peter in the most tragic of circumstances when he was involved in a helicopter crash in Bentley, Doncaster.

"Peter was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and we are all devastated by this sudden loss. Peter was one of the smartest men who liked to spend his time making and fixing things. He had a real passion for aviation, and this was something he shared with his family.

"He particularly liked to spend time with his grandchildren doing crafts and playing. He was a proud family man who spent a lot of his time with his son both working with and socially. Peter loved to have meals out with his wife and had a particularly sweet tooth.

"We understand that a parallel investigation is currently underway between The Air Accidents Investigation Branch and South Yorkshire Police which we are supporting, and we ask members of the public to not speculate on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

"We would like to ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time to allow us to come to terms with what has occurred and grieve for the loss of Peter."

A joint investigation has been launched by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and South Yorkshire Police into the cause of the crash.