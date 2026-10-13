William Chapman's family released the statement saying that he 'suffered from significant mental illness'

William Chapman was seen "pacing close to the enclosure" before he went inside . Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man who was killed by a tiger after entering its enclosure at a Yorkshire zoo 'suffered from significant mental illness', his family have revealed, as they paid tribute to a 'bright' young man.

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William Chapman, 23, entered the enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday and was attacked by the animal and later pronounced dead at the scene. In a statement, Mr Chapman's family have revealed he “suffered from significant mental illness over a number of years”. Describing him as a “bright, warm and engaging young man”, his family hit out at the "publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content" that has caused the family "severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time". "We ask people to stop doing this," they said in a statement. It comes hours after US President Donald Trump posted the footage to his social media channel Truth Social with the caption: "Don't ever mess with nature! President DJT". Read more: Man mauled to death after 'jumping into' tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park Read more: Yorkshire Wildlife Park to remain closed for fourth day after fatal tiger attack

William Chapman. Picture: Instagram

“The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” they said on Tuesday. “The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this. “The family are hopeful that the relevant authorities will do their upmost to get to the bottom of why our amazing son did what he did.” It's been revealed that Mr Chapman was a child actor who had appeared alongside Harry Potter star Shirley Henderson in ITV's May Contain Nuts in 2009. Mr Chapman attended the Jackie Palmer Stage School, which added that he "will be remembered with great fondness" in a tribute to him on Instagram. His family added: “William was a bright, warm and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved – and William loved them back.

Flowers left at the entrance of Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, where a man died after suffering serious injuries in a tiger enclosure at the wildlife park. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“Sadly, William suffered from significant mental illness over a number of years and was consequently prescribed strong medication. “It will be for the coroner to decide what part this played in his death. “We would ask everybody to respect that process.”

Following the attack, a force spokesperson said his family was aware and was being supported by specialist officers. An eyewitness said they saw the man, who police have said had been visiting the park alone, wearing headphones and pacing close to the enclosure before he went inside.

The park was evacuated and remains closed while investigations continue, with Doncaster Council announcing on Monday they had launched a health and safety inquiry. Yorkshire Wildlife Park said its “thoughts and heartfelt sympathies” were with Mr Chapman’s family. The park confirmed that the Amur tiger involved, Altai, will not be put down.

Flowers left at the entrance of Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, where a man died after suffering serious injuries in a tiger enclosure at the wildlife park. Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened in 2009, with the "Land of the Tigers". Picture: PA Images/Alamy