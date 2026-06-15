Voice actor Phil Sayer's iconic 'mind the gap' adverts have been cloned using AI, which is being fiercely fought against by his family

Phil Sayer was the voice actor behind the iconic "mind the gap" adverts. Picture: Family handout

By Alex Taylor-Brown

The family of one of the most well-known voices on London’s Transport network is fighting to have a clone of his voice removed from a website.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Phil Sayer's cloned voice has been made available on AI platform Fish Audio . Picture: Family handout

Unfortunately for Elinor, it’s not as simple as requesting his voice to be removed. “They want me to prove who I am to get his voice removed and they’ve asked for his death certificate. “It’s a very private document. I don't want them to know where or how he died.” Elinor, who’s also a voice artist and can be heard on the Tube announcements, decided to go through another website to get Phil’s voice cloned a couple of years ago, as Network Rail looked to update. “Things have changed since Phil died. There are new stations, there are things like vapes and E-bikes. So I was approached and asked whether we’d want to clone Phil’s voice so it could carry on being used on the network.” Elinor explains. “Partly through legal advice, we decided it would be better to clone his voice and top up the announcements, take ownership of it. The IP of his voice is owned by Phil’s estate and the IP of the recording is owned by the studio it was recorded in.”

Phil's voice can be heard on the infamous "mind the gap" adverts on the London Underground. Picture: Alamy

That cloning with the consent of the family was done through a website called ElevenLabs. Elinor has also had her voice cloned, as well as other British Transport announcers such as Justine Harris who can be heard on LNER and David Shepherd who’s the voice of Great Western Railway. In David’s case, his voice has been used on a YouTube video telling people to “kill yourself.” Dr Mathilde Pavis is a legal counsel to agents, actors and unions on AI digital replicas. She’s been working with the group of affected voice artists and says they have a case against Fish Audio. “There is such a blatant case of no permission, infringement including personal data protection rights. They should have a fairly string case to have the voice models removed.” Mathilde told LBC.