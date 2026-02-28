The family of a walker reported missing three years ago have been informed after human remains were found on Ben Nevis.

Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was reported missing from the Fort William area where it was understood he planned to climb Ben Nevis on January 27 2023.

Family raised the alarm after he failed to return from his trip and his car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, was later found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.

Police Scotland said that human remains were found on the south side of Ben Nevis at around 11.50am on Saturday February 28.

The force said that the remains have yet to be formally identified but that Mr Christian’s family has been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Read more: Ben Nevis rescue: ill-equipped tourists thank rescue team with whiskey, wine and chocolate

Read more: Hero British and Dutch Marines brave -20C white-out blizzard and improvise stretcher to save climber on Britain’s highest mountain