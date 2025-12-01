The family of a British man who died while he was on holiday in Benidorm claims to have found new evidence of foul play.

A post-mortem ruled that he died from head and abdominal injuries after falling from height.

Nathan had reportedly left his friends to walk back to his hotel room alone.

But just 24 hours after touching down in the Spanish holiday destination, his body was discovered by an off-duty police officer at the base of a 650ft cliff.

Nathan Osman, 30, from Pontypridd in South Wales, travelled to Benidorm in September 2024 for a long break with friends.

However, the family has hit out at local police for not exploring the possibility of homicide in its investigation.

They say the remote location where Nathan’s body was found was the opposite direction of the hotel could indicate foul play was involved.

The family has since taken matters into its own hands and mapped out a timeline of the night using CCTV and witness statements.

They also say someone attempted to use his bank cards the day after he died, according to his bank statements.

His mum and brother say new data discovered on the health app on Nathan’s phone suggests it would have been impossible for Nathan to have arrived at the cliff on foot.

Lee Evans, Nathan’s brother, said: “There's a breakdown inside the app of every 10 minutes - the distance, pace, measurement of pace… every detail you can think of.

“His pace wasn't consistent with a fast walk or even a sprint."

He said the data from the walking app suggests Nathan was actually in a vehicle and not on foot.

Elizabeth, Nathan’s mum, told Sky News: "We were a bit upset, but we were very pleased we went up there."We could see… there's no way he would have looked at that area and thought, 'I'm going up here.'

"You can see straight off, there's no clubs, there's no hotels up there, there's just the odd house dotted around. It was just out in the wild, there was nothing up there."

Nathan died around half an hour after he was seen on CCTV walking towards his hotel, according to the family.

The family also claims they have found 27 CCTV cameras which may have spotted Nathan in the area, after local police failed to find any.They say this could lead to the discovery of a vehicle.

Spanish police turned down a request for comment, adding the case is under judicial review.

Nathan's family has previously said his children were "his absolute world and he lived and breathed for them".

They have urged people to never walk home alone.

They said: "Regardless of how you may feel in the moment, please don’t take for granted your own safety.

"We want Nathan to be remembered for the amazing soul he was and the beautiful legacy he has left for everyone. He will be missed forever."