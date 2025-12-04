Putin ‘directly’ ordered the Salisbury Novichok attack and ‘nothing could have been done’ to prevent it, independent inquiry finds

Specialist officers in protective suits secure the police forensic tent that had been blown over by the wind and is covering the bench where Sergei Skripal was found critically with his daughter on March 4 2018. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The family of a woman who was killed by a nerve agent attack in the UK ordered by Vladimir Putin have spoken of their devastation, and slammed Wiltshire police for wrongly characterising her as a drug user.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to the chemical weapon, which was left in a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018. It followed the attempted murder by Russian agents of former spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and then-police officer Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year. Ms Strurgess' family have said that "Dawn was a wholly innocent victim, killed by Novichok, as the direct result of Russia's cruel and cynical attempt to assassinate Sergei Skripal". The family said: "Today's report has left us with some answers, but also a number of unanswered questions." In their statement, they slammed Wiltshire police for wrongly characterising her as a drug user and noted that there were "failures by the UK Government in the management and assessment of the risk that Russia posed to Sergei Skripal". Read more: Read in full: Emotional statement from family of Novichok poisoning victim Dawn Sturgess following inquiry

Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to the chemical weapon. Picture: Wiltshire Police

The agents, part of Russia’s secretive military intelligence unit, the GRU, travelled to the UK to murder Sergei Skripal, a former spy living in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in March 2018. The inquiry heard how they were carrying a designer Nina Ricci perfume bottle filled with Novichok – one of the deadliest nerve agents on the planet – which they sprayed on to the door handle of Mr Skripal’s front door. Today, Dawn's father Stan Sturgess told reporters his family "can have Dawn back now", adding: "She's been public for seven years. We can finally put her to peace." The family also added Dawn had been "vindicated" and criticised Wiltshire Police's "grave mistake" in characterising her as a "drug user".

Agents part of Russia’s secretive military intelligence unit, the GRU, travelled to the UK to murder Sergei Skripal, using the deadly Novichok nerve agent. Picture: Getty

The poison left Mr Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, who was visiting him from Russia, fighting for their lives in hospital. The Russian agents then fled the country after throwing away the bottle, which the inquiry found had enough poison to kill thousands of people. It was later found by Charlie Rowley who took it back to his home in nearby Amesbury as a gift for his partner, Ms Sturgess, who unwittingly sprayed it on to her own skin.

Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died after inadvertently spraying herself with Novichok from a perfume bottle. Picture: Handout

In his findings following the four-year-long inquiry, which cost £8.3 million in taxpayers’ money, the chair Lord Hughes wrote that the poison was so toxic that nothing could have been done to save the 44-year-old, who died days later at hospital, and was described by her family as a “loving” mother. He concluded that the assassins had “no intention” to bring the poison back with them to Russia and acted with “no regard” for the potential deaths of “an unaccountable number of innocent people” when they threw it away. Lord Hughes described the assassination attempt as “brazen” and “astonishingly reckless” – and held the suspects “morally responsible” for Ms Sturgess’ death, writing that they were acting under the direct orders of President Putin.

Investigators in protective suits search the home of Dawn Sturgess. Picture: Getty

He described the attack in the context of an “increased risk appetite” by Russia after its annexation of Crimea and the shooting down of a Malaysian Airlines flight over Ukraine by Russian-backed forces, which killed almost 300 people, in 2014. The assassination attempt in Salisbury carried a “significant geopolitical risk”, Lord Hughes wrote, and was designed as a “public demonstration of Russian state power”. Lawyers representing Ms Sturgess’ family at the inquiry previously accused the Government of failing to protect Mr Skripal, describing him and his daughter as “sitting ducks”.

The two Russian agents, who UK secret services believe to be responsible for the Salisbury attack. Picture: Getty

But Lord Hughes concluded there was nothing which could have been done to prevent the attack, describing how it took British authorities by surprise. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the public inquiry into Dawn Sturgess’s death is clear that “the moral responsibility lies with Putin” and provides further evidence of the “shocking and reckless hostile activity” on UK soil. Speaking at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, the Prime Minister said: “I’ll start with Dawn Sturgess’s family and friends, because we must always remember the grief that that they have gone through, the pain they’ve gone through. “But this report is clear: moral responsibility lies with Putin. And it’s further evidence of the shocking and reckless hostile activity on UK soil. “So, it’s very important that we’re putting the most stringent sanctions on the GRU for the first time, but it also reinforces why we need to remain vigilant to the ever-prevalent threat that is there from Putin and from Russia. “That’s not just in Ukraine, in this case, the report is clear it’s on our soil. And here I am at Lossiemouth, where we’ve been discussing with personnel the work that they are doing to keep us safe from Russian threats, particularly in our waters.” The report comes amidst rising tensions with Russia, thought to be behind a wave of sabotage attacks and drone incursion across Europe, and just weeks after it emerged a Russian spy ship mapping our undersea cables had attempted to blind RAF pilots using lasers off the coast of Scotland. And in the last week, Britain’s military chiefs have reportedly warned the Government that without urgent funding it will not be able to deliver on its commitment to increase defence readiness.

Last month, a cross-party group of MPs on the Defence Select Committee also published a damning report which found the UK would not be able to defend itself against an armed attack. The Government rejected the conclusions of that report – and told LBC they were committed to the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War.

Police at cordon at Rollestone Road, Salisbury, where Dawn Sturgess lived with John Baker, and became ill after coming into contact with Novichok. Picture: Alamy

Full family statement Here is a statement read by Marcia Willis Stewart KC on behalf of Dawn Sturgess's family following the final report from the inquiry into her death: "Our heartfelt aim throughout this long process has always been to do right by our daughter, mother and sister Dawn. "In the immediate aftermath of her death, Wiltshire Police wrongly characterised Dawn as a drug user, and the public were wrongly led to believe that she had somehow contributed to her own death. "As the evidence at the inquiry recognised, that was a grave mistake by Wiltshire Police that should never have happened. "The police's incorrect assessment trumped that of the paramedics that there was a real possibility that Dawn had suffered from nerve agent poisoning. The chair has concluded that this error had the potential to put at risk other members of the public and emergency responders. We, and most importantly Dawn, have been vindicated today. "The inquiry has concluded, that Dawn was a wholly innocent victim, killed by Novichok, as the direct result of Russia's cruel and cynical attempt to assassinate Sergei Skripal.