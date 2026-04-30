Family of missing Rachel Kerr issues major update after Brit travel influencer went missing in Morocco
Rachel Kerr, known on Instagram as Rachel Gourlay, was reported missing after her family were unable to reach her after a night out in Morocco
The family of a British travel influencer have issued an update after she was reported missing in Morocco.
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Rachel Kerr, 31, was reported missing in Agadir, Morocco, after friends were unable to contact her earlier this week.
Now, it's been revealed that she been found safe and well, her family has confirmed.
The Scottish travel influencer was last seen leaving the SMART Nightclub in Hotel Agadir at around 5am, and after checking out of the resort, relatives could not get hold of her.
One friend claimed Rachel was coming home because she had “run out of money”.
Her family appealed for anyone with information about her to come forward, with her cousin Claire saying they were “extremely concerned” for her welfare.
Read more: Who is Rachel Kerr? Travel influencer missing in Morocco
Read more: British travel influencer missing after checking out of hotel in Morocco
In a post to Facebook, Claire wrote: "My cousin Rachel Kerr (31) is missing in Adagir, Morocco.
“Last known to be staying at the Caribbean Village hotel, however, she checked on Saturday, and we haven’t heard from her since.
“Her phone has been switched off. We’re very concerned for her welfare and appealing for any information on her whereabouts or who she may be in contact with out there."
Some family members were reported to be flying out to Morocco to search for her, the Scottish Police were alerted, and the Foreign Office confirmed that they were supporting Rachel’s family in finding her.
Rachel’s family has now announced that she has been located.
Claire took to Facebook to update her initial post, writing: "Rachel has now been traced and is safe in the care of family.
“Thank you to those who provided information and support," she added.