The family of a British travel influencer have issued an update after she was reported missing in Morocco.

Rachel Kerr, 31, was reported missing in Agadir, Morocco, after friends were unable to contact her earlier this week.

Now, it's been revealed that she been found safe and well, her family has confirmed.

The Scottish travel influencer was last seen leaving the SMART Nightclub in Hotel Agadir at around 5am, and after checking out of the resort, relatives could not get hold of her.

One friend claimed Rachel was coming home because she had “run out of money”.

Her family appealed for anyone with information about her to come forward, with her cousin Claire saying they were “extremely concerned” for her welfare.

Read more: Who is Rachel Kerr? Travel influencer missing in Morocco

Read more: British travel influencer missing after checking out of hotel in Morocco