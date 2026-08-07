Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was found in a derelict building in the Kypseli area of the Greek capital last month

Elisabeth-Jane Ross's body was discovered in a derelict building . Picture: Handout

By Alex Storey

A family of a Scottish aid worker found dead in a suitcase in Athens after allegedly being murdered by an Afghan boxer have spoken out for the first time.

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Floral tributes left outside the abandoned building. Picture: Alamy

Ms Ross is believed to have died a number of days before she was found. In a statement released by her family, they said: "Lisa will always be remembered by us as kind, principled and selfless. "Her integrity was absolute, and she dedicated her life to helping others in need. "We are in deep pain, and we ask for time and privacy as we come to terms with our loss." Ms Ross, who is understood to be from Edinburgh, entered Greece on June 26 and was initially staying with friends in Piraeus, a port area of Athens. She is then said to have gone to meet American friends in another part of the Greek capital, but it is unclear if this ever happened.

Alaina Hall's full testimony against her husband Sharif Ahmadzai was revealed. Picture: Facebook

After allegedly killing Ms Ross, Ahmadzai is accused of sending a series of messages from her phone to her friends and family before switching off the device. He is then said to have bought another phone and texted her friends in Athens, including his wife, impersonating an unnamed jihadist saying he had killed the Scot because of her religion, Greek newspapers Proto Thema and Ta Nea reported. The suspec was initially detained on illegal weapons possession charges but now faces a charge of homicide with intent, as well as allegations that he stole more than 10,000 euro (£8,500) from Ms Ross’s bank accounts using her bank cards. Homicide with intent is understood to be equivalent to a murder charge in Scotland.

The suspect, widely reported to be Sharif Ahmadzai (centre), being led out of the Athens Court House. Picture: PA

The newspapers said his wife, a US citizen named Alaina Hall, told the police she suspected her husband’s involvement in the killing when she woke up to find he was not in their apartment and tracked his phone to where Ms Ross was staying. On Wednesday, the local outlet reported that Hall provided testimony to authorities regarding her husband, who is currently remanded in custody. Proto Thema said that in her statement Hall said she woke around midnight on July 15 and realised her husband was not at home. Using his phone’s location, she discovered he was at an apartment on Rethymnou Street. According to reports, when she called him he claimed he had been watching a football match at a cafe in Victoria Square and had only stopped by the apartment to use the bathroom.

A general view of Aiginis Street in the Kypseli neighbourhood of Athens, where the body of Elisabeth-Jane Ross was discovered. Picture: Alamy