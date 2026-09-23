The family of a mother and three children killed in a house fire have said they were “loved beyond measure”.

Elisha Brabin, 36, and her children Leo Brabin, 16, Ellis Brabin, eight, and seven-year-old Prudence Brabin were killed in the fire in Bootle, Merseyside, in the early hours of Tuesday, Merseyside Police said.

In a tribute, their family said they were “devastated” by their loss.

They said: “Elisha was our beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, auntie, niece and cousin. She was a devoted and loving mother who lived for her children. They were her whole world, and she meant everything to us.

“Our beautiful babies, Leo, Ellis and Prudence, were loved beyond measure and brought so much joy, happiness and love to our family. They filled our lives with laughter and precious memories that we will cherish forever.

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