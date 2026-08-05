Minnie had been camping in the area with her family and was found injured at the industrial estate on Monday

Family pays tribute to 'beautiful and brave' girl, 9, who died while camping on industrial estate in Scotland - as man, 35, charged. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

The family of a 9-year-old girl who died while camping on an industrial estate in Scotland have paid tribute to 'a beautiful and brave' child.

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The child has now been identified as Minnie Merriman as her family released a statement paying tribute to the youngster. Minnie had been camping in the area with her family and was found injured at Elliot industrial estate in the Angus town of Arbroath at about 12.02am on Monday. A man has since been charged in relation to her death, after she was found seriously injured on the Scottish industrial site. Police Scotland said that the man and the girl are "known to each other", with the man set to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later today. In a statement following the tragic news, her family said on Wednesday: "We are devastated with the loss of our beloved, absolutely incredible, beautiful and brave Minnie Moo.” Read more: Father, 66, tried to save daughter, 32, after she was swept from rocks during Cornwall holiday Read more: Body found in search for boy, 13, who went missing in sea off East Yorkshire coast

Police at the Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath where a nine-year-old girl was found seriously injured and later died after being taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Picture: Alamy

It continued: "Our family asks that our privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time." Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death. Detective Inspector Mike Ness said: "Our thoughts remain with those affected by these events." She was then taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where she died. Police said other members of the family, who are from West Yorkshire, had been camping in the area.

Floral tributes at the Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath where a nine-year-old girl was found seriously injured and later died after being taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Picture: Alamy