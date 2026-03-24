The 27-year-old has been described as a "popular colleague who will be much missed".

Pc Bradley Corke who died on Saturday after being injured in a car crash. Picture: Kent police

By Ella Bennett

The family of a police officer who died after a car crash in Kent while responding to an “immediate call” say they are “broken and will probably never recover”.

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Pc Bradley Corke, 27, described by his family as a “true gentleman” and “one of the finest young men ever to have walked this Earth”, died on Saturday, days after a collision in Farningham, near Swanley. A marked Ford Focus police car and Volkswagen Scirocco collided on the westbound A20 London Road at the junction with Button Street at about 7.45pm, Kent Police said. Pc Corke’s colleague was left in a critical condition, and a member of the public in the second vehicle was treated for serious injuries, the force said. The officers had been travelling to an emergency incident in Swanley. Read more: 'Brave' police officer, 27, dies after patrol car crashes into vehicle - as second officer 'critically injured' Read more: Counter-terror police lead probe into anti-Semitic arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances

Pc Bradley Corke who died on Saturday after being injured in a car crash. Picture: Kent police

In a statement, Pc Corke’s family said: “Our beautiful boy, so cruelly taken away from us far too young. “Bradley was one of the finest young men ever to have walked this Earth. A credit to himself, to us as parents and to all his family and friends who loved him dearly. “He was proud to be Pc Bradley Corke, and in turn, we are proud of his dedication to the profession. “We have been touched by the outpouring of love and affection from all who knew him. In particular, we have taken comfort from the kind words of those who he helped in his line of duty, supporting them in their hour of need.

Pc Bradley Corke who died on Saturday after being injured in a car crash. Picture: Kent police

“It comes as no surprise to us that so many had such a positive experience in his presence, because that’s just Brad – a true gentleman in every situation he encountered. “Son, we are broken and will probably never recover from your loss, but we hope we can draw strength from all that you are and forever will be. “We love you son, love you with every ounce of our being. Sleep tight our most beautiful boy.”

Today Kent Police held a two-minute silence across the force for our fallen colleague PC Bradley Corke. pic.twitter.com/KMioO5mdQm — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) March 23, 2026