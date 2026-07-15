Footage widely circulated online led to the spread of misinformation after a family of holidaymakers visited the site from London.

The family-run holiday park in Cornwall took 'hundreds of abusive calls' over the incident. Picture: Tencreek

By Danielle de Wolfe

A family-run holiday park has found itself the target of online abuse and threatening phone calls after false information was circulated online suggesting they had 'taken government money to house migrants'.

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The backlash against Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe, Cornwall, began after a visitor staying at the site began filming a large Asian family group who had arrived there by coach on Sunday afternoon. In the clip, the man can be heard telling the group "we don't want you here", explaining that he had raised concerns to the resort's bar staff, before adding: "they think I'm racist". The footage was later posted to social media, where it gained traction on local community groups, with a slew of inaccurate comments suggesting the group was comprised of asylum seekers being housed by the government. Speaking with LBC, Henry, 32, whose family runs the site, expressed his "frustration" at the false claims online, revealing the group was just a large family enjoying a holiday, adding that his employees had faced "hundreds of abusive calls". "It just sort of snowballed," he explains. "The rumours were they was asylum seekers," Henry explains. "I think purely because of their colour, and because of the coach, people assumed that they were asylum seekers". Read more: Asylum seekers to pay £10k towards cost of their own accommodation and support Read more: Argentina vice-president calls England 'usurping pirates' as tensions simmer before World Cup clash

Family-run holiday park targeted by 'hundreds of abusive calls' over false claims they 'took government money to house migrants'. Picture: Tencreek Holiday Park

"If we had taken asylum seekers, then Christ, yeah, we would be getting some flak," he adds. "You start thinking, what have we actually done wrong?" In the footage, the man filming is seen to hound the group, who are wearing backpacks and gathered close to picnic tables. After confronting the group, one member calmly asks whether the person filming is ok - and his reason for recording, to which he responds: "Well not really, because we don't want you here". He then questions why the group were allowed to stay at the site, given Tencreek's policy of not accepting stag parties or large group bookings of men or women. "If it was a group in their 20s it would be different, but we were told they were a family and their ages ranged from mid-20s to mid-50s and 60s," Henry explains. The clip rapidly gained traction online after being shared in local community groups, subsequently attracting a flurry of inaccurate comments and misinformation. "We're a family-run holiday park, for families. We're just never going to take asylum seekers; it's the busiest time of the year. We just never would."

He describes how the family in question had travelled to Cornwall from London and "were as good as gold" during their stay. Picture: Tencreek

He describes how the family in question had travelled to Cornwall from London and "were as good as gold" during their stay. "They stayed the night, left the following morning. No one would have known they were there apart from this one video." He also revealed that the family "had the same experience when they turned up in Newquay" the previous day. "It's so frustrating, it's just been skewed in such a way that people call and think we're now asylum seekers - it's so far from the truth. It's just annoying." In recent days, strangers have taken to leaving one-star Google reviews, as well as hundreds of nuisance phone calls being made to the site. "It's just not nice for staff to just get abused all day," Henry explained. "We started getting abusive phone calls. We've got a few hundred of them a day."

In the days following the video, strangers have taken to leaving one-star Google reviews, as well as hundreds of nuisance phone calls to the site. Picture: Google