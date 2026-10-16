Joshua Foster, 37, appeared in court earlier today where he was fined £2,500

Joshua Foster (right) arriving at Paphos District Court in Cyprus for a sentencing hearing. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

The family of a toddler who died after falling from a window of a Cyprus hotel during a family holiday have said the "consequences of this tragedy will never end" after his father was fined 3,000 euro.

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Joshua Foster, 37, caused the death of his two-year-old son after the boy fell almost 40ft from the fourth-floor window of the five-star King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas on July 12. Foster had placed the toddler on a windowsill to show him the view of a waterpark, not realising the window was open, Paphos District Court previously heard. He was fined 3,000 euro (£2,500) on Friday. After the hearing, the Foster family said: "Today marks the end of the legal proceedings in Cyprus, and we are grateful to the Court and Judge Christodoulidou for her decision to apply the maximum mitigation afforded to her. Read more: Teenage hitman faces jail after plotting contract killing on behalf of Iran-backed international crime group Read more: Russell Brand transformed into 'wild-eyed maniac', alleged assault victim tells court

Joshua Foster (right) arriving at Paphos District Court in Cyprus for sentencing. Picture: PA

"We are relieved that this process is now over, but for our family, the consequences of this tragedy will never end. "Our son was deeply loved and will be forever missed. His loss is something we carry with us every day. "Our focus now is on supporting one another and finding a way forward as a family. We ask that our privacy is respected as we do so." Foster, from Essex, previously pleaded guilty to causing death through a reckless, rash or dangerous act. It was heard that Foster thought there was protective glass and the window was shut when he “lost control” of his young son. He held back tears as his sentence was read out by District Judge Froso Christodoulidou and hugged his lawyer Alexandros Alexandrou after the 25-minute hearing before embracing his parents.

The King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas, Cyprus. Picture: Alamy

As he left court he told reporters: "Thank you for the support. I’m looking forward to going home and being with my wife and daughter." In a statement outside court Mr Alexandrou paid tribute to Mr Foster as an “exemplary family man”. Speaking through a translator, he said: "I met an incredible father, a very good husband and an exemplary family man with a beautiful family behind him, that support him, that embraces him, that has always been by his side with all the means that they have at their disposal."

Lawyer Alexandros Alexandrou (right)speaking to journalists outside Paphos District Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy