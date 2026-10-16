Family of toddler who fell to death from Cyprus hotel window say 'consequences of tragedy will never end' after father fined
Joshua Foster, 37, appeared in court earlier today where he was fined £2,500
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The family of a toddler who died after falling from a window of a Cyprus hotel during a family holiday have said the "consequences of this tragedy will never end" after his father was fined 3,000 euro.
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Joshua Foster, 37, caused the death of his two-year-old son after the boy fell almost 40ft from the fourth-floor window of the five-star King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas on July 12.
Foster had placed the toddler on a windowsill to show him the view of a waterpark, not realising the window was open, Paphos District Court previously heard.
He was fined 3,000 euro (£2,500) on Friday.
After the hearing, the Foster family said: "Today marks the end of the legal proceedings in Cyprus, and we are grateful to the Court and Judge Christodoulidou for her decision to apply the maximum mitigation afforded to her.
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"We are relieved that this process is now over, but for our family, the consequences of this tragedy will never end.
"Our son was deeply loved and will be forever missed. His loss is something we carry with us every day.
"Our focus now is on supporting one another and finding a way forward as a family. We ask that our privacy is respected as we do so."
Foster, from Essex, previously pleaded guilty to causing death through a reckless, rash or dangerous act.
It was heard that Foster thought there was protective glass and the window was shut when he “lost control” of his young son.
He held back tears as his sentence was read out by District Judge Froso Christodoulidou and hugged his lawyer Alexandros Alexandrou after the 25-minute hearing before embracing his parents.
As he left court he told reporters: "Thank you for the support. I’m looking forward to going home and being with my wife and daughter."
In a statement outside court Mr Alexandrou paid tribute to Mr Foster as an “exemplary family man”.
Speaking through a translator, he said: "I met an incredible father, a very good husband and an exemplary family man with a beautiful family behind him, that support him, that embraces him, that has always been by his side with all the means that they have at their disposal."
He added: "They (the family) need to go back (to the UK) to grieve properly and allow themselves to grieve (after) they have been in a defence mode during this procedure."
He told reporters that the minimum sentence had been imposed, and the wait for the hearing meant that his client could not grieve in the way he wanted, and prevented him from being with his family.
Mr Alexandrou said Mr Foster hoped to return home today or tomorrow, depending on when the paperwork was completed to withdraw his bail conditions, and his passport was returned.