Families with seriously ill children are being left to find tens of thousands of pounds to travel to appointments, an expert group has warned as it called for provisions to be extended. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Families with seriously ill children are being left to find tens of thousands of pounds to travel to appointments, an expert group has warned as it called for provisions to be extended.

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Provisions are already in place to help families of children with cancer get to and from vital appointments. But experts from the Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) Charity said that this scheme should be extended so families of children diagnosed with a serious illness can also receive assistance. The charity said that families should not be “worrying about whether they can afford the train fare or petrol to get their child to specialist care”. One family from Plymouth described how they had “no choice” but to fork out thousands of pounds to get their son care from the world-renowned hospital in London.

Laurie Grimwade said a travel fund would make “such a difference” after estimating that her family will have spent £15,000 by the time her son Woody is 18. Picture: PA

Woody, now aged 12, was diagnosed with a deficiency of adenosine deaminase 2 (DADA2), a rare autoimmune disease, in 2021. Picture: PA

Laurie Grimwade said a travel fund would make “such a difference” after estimating that her family will have spent £15,000 by the time her son Woody is 18. Woody, now aged 12, was diagnosed with a deficiency of adenosine deaminase 2 (DADA2), a rare autoimmune disease, in 2021. He had a bone marrow transplant at Gosh in 2022. Ms Grimwade said: “When Woody was diagnosed there wasn’t a standard drug for treating or preventing his condition and we felt very panicked. “He was referred to Gosh, had a bone marrow transplant and was under the care of the hospital’s specialist team. “We’ve spent £12,350 travelling to and from the hospital so far, and Woody will remain under Gosh until he is 18, so that number is only going to go up, we expect it could reach around £15,000 in total. “For the first year we had to drive because Woody had a supressed immune system, so the train simply wasn’t an option. Whether by train or car, ticket and petrol costs quickly add up to hundreds of pounds each time. “It’s had an impact on our whole family; we have two other children and being away from them for the bone marrow transplant was traumatic for my youngest especially. “We’ve needed to find extra childcare and take time off work to travel for Woody’s treatment so not only were we paying for travel, but we were sometimes also not earning a day’s pay.” The wedding photographer and filmmaker added: “We feel safe with the staff at Gosh, they’re so knowledgeable and so patient, and thanks to their care Woody is now doing really well. “But having a travel fund available to families would make such a difference. “When your child is seriously ill, there is no choice, you have to get them to the treatment they need, whether you can afford it or not. “As a family, we weren’t eligible for travel support, so the only financial help we received came from private fundraising by our friends. “We were incredibly fortunate to have that support, but not every family has that option. A travel fund would give families like ours one less thing to worry about at an already incredibly difficult time.”

Each year the hospital sees around 81,500 children and young people with some of the most rare and complex conditions. Picture: PA

The Government’s National Cancer Plan committed £10 million for funding travel for families of children with a cancer diagnosis. Gosh Charity said that it “firmly supports” the commitment but it called on the Treasury to go further than just cancer and invest an additional £40 million a year to extend the support to other seriously ill children who face a similar burden. Each year the hospital sees around 81,500 children and young people with some of the most rare and complex conditions. Around half of the children who attend the hospital travel from outside of London to access care. One mother described how her family has spent hundreds of pounds traveling from Derbyshire for specialist care in just over a year.

One-year-old Rory Potter was diagnosed with severe sagittal craniosynostosis. Picture: PA