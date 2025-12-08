Claire Laybourne's family described her as a "beautiful soul" following her death

Claire Laybourne, from Hebburn, South Tyneside. Picture: Handout

By Alex Storey

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to a "beautiful" mother who was killed in a suspected hit-and-run which saw three men arrested.

Claire Laybourne, 39, died after the Volkswagen T-roc she was driving collided with a Skoda Fabia on the northbound carriageway of the A19 in Holystone, North Tyneside. Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 10:40pm on Friday evening but despite the best efforts of medics, Ms Laybourne died in hospital the following day. The driver of the Skoda did not stop at the scene and is believed to have fled the area on foot, travelling north, police believe. Describing her as a an "extraordinary mother," Ms Laybourne family's released a tribute to their loved one on Monday.

The collision occurred on the northbound carriageway of the A19 at Holystone in North Tyneside. Picture: Google Maps

They said: "Claire was a beautiful soul whose kindness, warmth, and gentle strength touched everyone she met. "She was an extraordinary mother, a devoted partner, a cherished daughter, a loving auntie, and a loyal friend. "Her presence lit up every room, and her love held our family together in ways words can never truly capture. "Our hearts are broken, and our lives have been changed beyond anything we could have imagined. "The depth of our grief is matched only by the depth of the love we carry for her. We will miss her beyond what words are able to portray. "Claire’s memory will forever live on in all of us who were blessed to know her. "May she rest in peace, and may we hold her spirit close as we navigate the world without her." Three men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in connection with the incident and all three have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.