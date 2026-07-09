othabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, known as Zandile (L), and daughters Nala, 5 (centre) and Natalie, 15 (R), were killed in a triple murder. Picture: Handout

By Jacob Paul

The family of a mother and her two daughters found dead inside their home in a suspected triple murder has spoken out about their "unimaginable loss" - as tributes for the victims pour in.

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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who also goes by the name of Mark, aged 45 and from Bedford, is believed to have left the country from Heathrow Airport. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

“As the circumstances surrounding their passing remain the subject of an official investigation, we are unable to comment further at this stage. We are also awaiting guidance from the relevant authorities before confirming funeral and memorial arrangements.” The family member issued a plea for privacy and patients as the investigation continues. They added: “We respectfully ask for patience and understanding as the necessary processes are completed. An official update will be shared as soon as further information can be released. “We kindly request that the media and members of the public respect our family’s privacy during this profoundly difficult time and refrain from sharing or circulating unverified information or speculation. “The Khumalo family sincerely appreciates the continued love, prayers, and support shown by family, friends, and the wider community.” The two schools that Natalie and Nala attended have also paid tribute to their pupils.

The victims' bodies were found at the £1.3m mansion on Carnoustie Drive, Great Denham, Bedfordshire. Picture: Alamy