Family of mum and daughters found dead in £1.3m mansion tell of 'unimaginable loss' as manhunt for dad on the run continues
The family of a mother and her two daughters found dead inside their home in a suspected triple murder has spoken out about their "unimaginable loss" - as tributes for the victims pour in.
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A murder investigation has been launched after Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, known as Zandile, and her daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five, were found dead inside their £1.3 million mansion in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, on Tuesday.
An international manhunt is underway for the husband and father, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, who was seen on CCTV leaving Heathrow on Saturday. The IT expert and prime suspect is now thought to be in Zimbabwe, police say.
A family member said: “The Khumalo family is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of our beloved Zandile (Nothabo) Khumalo and her two children.
“During this time of unimaginable loss, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out with prayers, messages of comfort, and support. Your kindness and compassion have brought great strength to our family.
Read more: Moment triple murder suspect flees UK days before wife and daughters, aged five and 15, found dead at family home
Read more: Pictured: IT expert whose wife and two children were murdered at £1.3m mansion - as international hunt for suspect continues
“As the circumstances surrounding their passing remain the subject of an official investigation, we are unable to comment further at this stage. We are also awaiting guidance from the relevant authorities before confirming funeral and memorial arrangements.”
The family member issued a plea for privacy and patients as the investigation continues.
They added: “We respectfully ask for patience and understanding as the necessary processes are completed. An official update will be shared as soon as further information can be released.
“We kindly request that the media and members of the public respect our family’s privacy during this profoundly difficult time and refrain from sharing or circulating unverified information or speculation.
“The Khumalo family sincerely appreciates the continued love, prayers, and support shown by family, friends, and the wider community.”
The two schools that Natalie and Nala attended have also paid tribute to their pupils.
Mrs Gemma Gibson, Headmistress of Bedford Girls' School, paid tribute to Natalie: “Natalie was a bright and accomplished Year 10 student who was dearly loved by everyone at Bedford Girls’ School. She was a talented dancer, musician and keen sportswoman.
“She was fun loving, full of life and had a positive impact on everyone she came into contact with; she will be remembered with warmth and affection.
“Her tragic death, together with that of her loving mother and younger sister, who were also well known to many of us, is a hugely devastating shock to all at Bedford Girls’ School and the wider Harpur Trust group of schools.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Natalie’s wider family, friends and all of those impacted by this terrible news.”
Headteacher Jo Webster, of Pilgrims Pre Prep School, paid tribute to Nala: “Nala was a much-loved member of our school community who brought joy to those around her every day. Many of our staff had known her since she was seven months old and had the privilege of watching her grow.
“Known for her inquisitive and bubbly nature, positivity and wonderful sense of humour, she was a little ray of sunshine. Whether wearing one of her favourite colourful hair accessories, making those around her laugh or taking centre stage in our Pre-School Nativity, Nala brought warmth and happiness wherever she went.
“She had an extraordinary impact on our community and will be remembered with enormous love and affection. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Nala’s family, friends and everyone affected by this heart-breaking loss.”