Tributes have been paid to a “selfless hero” who died after trying to rescue people swept out to sea off the East Yorkshire coast.

Mark Ratcliffe, 67, has been named by police after being pulled from the sea at Withernsea on Friday.

Two people died and a third remains missing after the incident, which saw members of the public get in to trouble in coastal waters on Friday afternoon.

It comes as the search for the missing individual was called off overnight.

Mr Ratcliffe’s family paid tribute on Sunday, saying he was a “true selfless hero with a heart of gold, who was so cruelly taken trying to save others”.

“So many lives are now shattered that you’re gone,” they added.

“You were loved by so many people, and we will all miss you forever.