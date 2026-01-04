'Sleep tight, we love you': Family pay tribute to ‘selfless hero’ who died trying to save two people at sea
Mark Ratcliffe, 67, has been named by police after being pulled from the sea at Withernsea on Friday.
Tributes have been paid to a “selfless hero” who died after trying to rescue people swept out to sea off the East Yorkshire coast.
Two people died and a third remains missing after the incident, which saw members of the public get in to trouble in coastal waters on Friday afternoon.
It comes as the search for the missing individual was called off overnight.
Mr Ratcliffe’s family paid tribute on Sunday, saying he was a “true selfless hero with a heart of gold, who was so cruelly taken trying to save others”.
“So many lives are now shattered that you’re gone,” they added.
“You were loved by so many people, and we will all miss you forever.
“A loving husband, father, son, brother and the best grandad anybody could ever wish for.
“Sleep tight, we love you, we miss you.”
Humberside Police said they were called to Central Promenade in Withernsea at 3.15pm on Friday.Mr Ratcliffe was pulled unconscious from the water and died at the scene.
The body of a 45-year-old woman was recovered from the sea and a third person remains missing.
“Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in and around the area as officers continue to search for the one remaining missing person,” the force added.
HM Coastguard said it was standing down its search on Saturday afternoon.