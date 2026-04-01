The family of Virginia Giuffre has “strongly” urged the King to meet with them, as well as survivors of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, during his upcoming state visit to the US.

“King Charles III’s visit will come at a deeply personal time for our family,” the statement said.

On Tuesday evening, they said they were “hopeful that conversation with survivors and their families will continue to elicit decisive action from the British government against the co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein”.

Sky Roberts, Ms Giuffre’s brother, and Amanda Roberts, Ms Giuffre’s sister-in-law, previously thanked Charles for “standing behind survivors” following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest in February.

“Virginia spent her life fighting to hold these predators accountable; it is in her memory that we encourage the king to speak with us and survivors, and continue pursuing justice across the United Kingdom.”

“Amanda and I are hopeful that conversation with survivors and their families will continue to elicit decisive action from the British government against the co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein.

“We strongly urge King Charles to meet with us and survivors and hear what we have to say. We are thankful to him for heeding our sister’s allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and for his decisive action in stripping his brother from his position as a prince.

“His arrival comes just two days after the one-year anniversary of the death of our beloved sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The late Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide last year, accused Andrew of sexual abuse, which he vehemently denies.

US congressman Ro Khanna wrote to the King on Monday also calling for him to meet survivors privately during the state visit, which will take place in late April.

However, it is understood that the couple will not be able to meet survivors while there are ongoing UK police investigations into matters related to Epstein.

Andrew, the former Duke of York, and Lord Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the US, were arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office over their connections with the paedophile financier.

They have since been released under investigation.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) announced on Tuesday that the police response to the release of the so-called Epstein files by the US Department of Justice is to be “stepped up”.

A dedicated group will look at the “scale, scope and nature of any potential UK-based VAWG (violence against women and girls) offending within the files”, the NPCC added.

It has also invited alleged victims of Epstein who have spoken to UK media to talk to investigators about potential crimes that may have taken place on British soil.

Charles and Camilla’s long-expected historic trip is scheduled to proceed despite calls for it to be postponed or even cancelled because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump declared the trip will be a “momentous occasion” in a post on his Truth Social site, adding that there would be “a beautiful Banquet Dinner” at the White House on the evening of April 28.

He also revealed the “historic state visit” will take place over four days from April 27-30, despite Buckingham Palace deciding not to release the exact dates in its own official announcement.

“I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect. It will be TERRIFIC!,” Mr Trump added.