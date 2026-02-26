Manchester City Council has criticised Democracy Volunteers, which alleged their poll watchers saw family voting at 15 polling stations in the constituency

Poll watchers in Gorton & Denton have raised concerns over 'concerningly high levels of family voting' in the area's crunch by-election. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Poll watchers in Gorton & Denton have raised concerns over 'concerningly high levels of family voting' in the area's crunch by-election.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Election observers, Democracy Volunteers, said they attended 22 of the 45 polling stations in the constituency on Thursday, and claimed to have witnessed family voting in 15 locations. But Manchester City Council has hit back at the organisation, saying it has received no reports of "undue influence on voters". Family voting is an illegal practice where two voters either confer, collude or direct each other on voting and can involve husbands telling their wives how to vote. The non-partisan group alleged they observed a sample of 545 individuals casting their vote and saw 32 cases of family voting in total, including nine cases in one polling station.

Election observers, Democracy Volunteers, said they attended 22 of the 45 polling stations in the constituency on Thursday, and witnessed family voting in 15 of the 22 they observed. Picture: Getty

John Ault, director of Democracy Volunteers, said: "Today we have seen concerningly high levels of family voting in Gorton and Denton. Based on our assessment of today's observations, we have seen the highest levels of family voting at any election in our 10-year history of observing elections in the UK. "We rarely issue a report on the night of an election, but the data we have collected today on family voting, when compared to other recent by-elections, is extremely high. "In the other recent Westminster parliamentary by-election in Runcorn and Helsby we saw family voting in 12 per cent of polling stations, affecting one per cent of voters. "In Gorton and Denton, we observed family voting in 68 per cent of polling stations, affecting 12 per cent of those voters observed." No concerns on family voting reported to polling staff, says council Manchester City Council's Acting Returning Officer released a statement in response.

Incidents of family voting in Gorton & Denton reached the highest levels of any election in the past 10 years says @SkyNews.



This is deeply concerning and raises serious questions about the integrity of the democratic process in predominantly Muslim areas. https://t.co/WpTB2XSwIe — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) February 26, 2026