Elite runner Daniel Nascimento is believed to have last been seen in June

Daniel Nascimento (left). Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The worried family of an Olympic marathon runner have launched appeal to find him after he went missing from his family home.

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Daniel Nascimento, from Brazil, vanished from the house with just his backpack, his mother Valdirene de Paula Ferreira said. She said on Instagram on Tuesday morning: "Does anyone have any information about my son? His name is Daniel Nascimento, better-known by the nickname Armero. He was a marathon runner." Nascimento is said to have left his family home in Paraguacu Paulista, in the south-west of the state of Sao Paulo, with just a black backpack with him. Read more: 'Many people' trapped inside Japan shopping centre after 7.1 magnitude earthquake Read more: France wildfires are 'toughest challenge since WW2' - as temperatures hit 40C and no rain forecast for days

Daniel Nascimento is said to have last been seen in June. Picture: Social Media

He was last sighted on the evening of June 19 but his relatives are believed to have only formally reported him missing to police this week, and made the appeal shortly after on the eve of his 28th birthday. The athlete made history in April 2022 by setting a South American and Americas area record of two hours, 4 minutes and 51 seconds at the Seoul Marathon, which secured him a third place finish. That triumph qualified him for the Paris Olympic Games but he tested positive for steroids a month before he was due to run. It landed him a five-year ban issued in May last year, which excluded him from the 2028 LA Olympics.

Daniel do Nascimento at the New York marathon in 2022. Picture: Alamy