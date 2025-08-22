Palestinians, including children, who are struggling to access food due to Israel's blockade and ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Famine has been declared in Gaza City for the first time by the international body responsible for monitoring world hunger.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has stated that famine is taking place in the “Gaza Governorate”. The area includes Gaza City, which is home to around 500,000 people, surrounding towns and various refugee camps. Israel has said Gaza will be destroyed if Hamas does not agree to disarm and release all hostages. Jan Egeland, secretary council of the Norwegian Refugee Council, described the famine as "biblical" and "man made by Israel from A to B" on LBC. "|They control the borders, they control all aid coming in, or they rather they block all of the aid coming in and they are bombing this starved population that they have trapped inside the small Gaza Strip now for nearly two years" he said. "So it's just unbelievable that the Western powers that say that they are allies to and supporters of Israel have not been able to stop this carnage." Mr Egeland further described Western powers as "astoundingly impotent" and called on the United States to apply more pressure on Israel. Read more: Israel to begin talks to end war and free hostages - but still plans to seize Gaza City Read more: UK joins 27 nations calling for immediate media access to Gaza

Famine is set to be officially declared. Picture: Getty

"This is no targeted, anti terror operation which the whole world would have supported after the gruesome 7th of October in Israel. This is disproportional warfare and starvation of the same time," he added. The IPC is a globally recognised system for determining the severity of food insecurity and malnutrition and has been used to declare just four famines since being created in 2004. Under its strict criteria, at least 20 per cent of households must face an extreme lack of food, with at least 30 per cent of children suffering acute malnutrition, for famine to be decared. And two people for every 10,000 must die each day due to “outright starvation”. It raised its classification to Phase 5 - the highest and worst level of its food insecurity scale. “After 22 months of relentless conflict, over half a million people in the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic conditions, characterised by starvation, destitution and death,” an IPC briefing shared with the Telegraph stated. The famine is projected to spill out to the governorates of Deir Al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of next month, it added.

Jan Egeland said there was a "Biblical famine" in Gaza. Picture: Getty

An additional 1.07 million people – more than half of Gaza’s population – are already facing “emergency” levels of food insecurity, the second-highest level on the scale, the briefing continues. In June, the UN warned a generation of children in Gaza face "malnutrition, catastrophic food insecurity and famine" unless more humanitarian aid enters the Strip without restrictions. The UN has described the situation as "beyond catastrophic". Cindy McCain, executive director of the UN's World Food Programme, has called on Israel to "get in and get in at scale" aid deliveries without limits. "We can't wait for this. "We need safe, unfettered, clear access all the way in and we're not getting that right now," she said. She stressed that people in Gaza are "starving, they're hungry, they're doing what they can do to feed their families". The UN system has struggled to bring in aid after Israel slightly eased its total blockade of the territory. Groups claim Israeli restrictions, the breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting make it extremely difficult to deliver aid to Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians. Experts have previously warned that the territory is at risk of full-blown famine if more aid is not brought in. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it's the only way to disarm Hamas and free the remaining Israeli hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy