A row has erupted after Nigel Farage shared a series of pictures of himself at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road on Monday - leading some supporters to believe the club had endorsed the right-wing Reform UK leader.

Portman Road Events, which manages private tours of the stadium, is understood to have taken a booking on behalf of Reform for Monday afternoon, but the full extent of what was involved did not become apparent to the club until later that day when social media posts emerged on the party’s official account.

The Championship club, which is currently pushing for promotion, are reported to have had no involvement in the photo opportunity despite criticism from fans.

I’ve never been too bad on the right wing. ✍️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/edW9hulPrO

The Championship club have faced criticism on social media, with Reform posts potentially giving the impression Portman Road staged a party rally on Monday, which actually took place at Trinity Park in the town.

Reform posted “Portman Road Awaits” on X on Monday evening and Farage followed up with a post on Tuesday morning, with club branding and sponsors clearly visible in the photos posted online.

“I’ve never been too bad on the right wing,” Farage wrote on his official X account.

The party made a photo of Farage holding up a number 10 Ipswich shirt the banner on their official X account.

Fans have flooded social media asking Ipsiwch to clarify what led to Farage visiting the stadium.

"You need to clarify what is going on here. Disgraceful," one X user said.

Another added: "We need a strong response from the club re: Farage. My club has been tainted."

While another fuming supporter wrote: "Please put out a statement saying the club does not support Nigel Farage and strongly condemns the unauthorised use of an Ipswich Town FC shirt, as well as images taken in the ground to promote the Reform Party. As a long-term fan, I am utterly appalled and disgusted by this."

The club declined to comment, but another supporter described it as “PR suicide for a family club”.

Reform UK is yet to comment aside from its social media posts.