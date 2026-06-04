Supporters will be barred from bringing reusable water bottles into World Cup venues despite concerns over heat, Fifa has announced.

Football's governing body has cited safety concerns following this last minute reform to its stadium code of conduct.

Fifa initially said it would allow “empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to 1 litre in capacity,”

Fifa has also banned bottles, cups, jars and cans to tackle the risk of injury to players and attendees if thrown.

“Fifa is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” the body said.

“Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations and Fifa is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.”

The U-turn has raised concerns over how spectators will cope with the heat, as well as affect access to drinking water inside the venues. Temperatures at a few of the venues are expected to range between 26C and 28C.

Last summer, heat and extreme weather was also a concern. Ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said that it was “impossible” to organise normal training sessions amid “code red” heat warnings. The Borussia Dortmund manager at the time, Niko Kovac, said he was “sweating like I’ve just come out of a sauna.”

In response, Fifa has said that measures would be in place to deal with the scorching heat: “Fifa works closely with each host city committee and local authorities on heat mitigation factors for fans travelling to the stadium, which can include resources such as misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents and more around the stadium footprint,”

It said, “Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the Fifa World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with the other events held at each stadium.”

The 23rd Fifa world cup, which will be co-hosted between the US, Canada, and Mexico, will run from June 11th to July 19th.