Sir Keir Starmer said he is urging world football’s governing body to “take action” amid concerns fans are being exploited

The United States' 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule will commence at SoFi Stadium, which will be called Los Angeles Stadium during the tournament, on June 12th, when the United States Men's National Team plays Paraguay. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Fifa must make sure fans are not being “ripped off” over World Cup ticket prices, the Prime Minister has said, branding the situation “unacceptable”.

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Fans going to the World Cup have complained of being misled about the locations of the seats they were purchasing while Fifa’s public statements and ticket releases have possibly contributed to soaring prices. Sir Keir Starmer said he is urging world football’s governing body to “take action” amid concerns fans are being exploited. The Prime Minister’s intervention also comes after the attorneys general of New York and New Jersey insisted Fifa must answer questions after allegations of “artificially inflating prices” and “misleading fans” over the sale of match tickets earlier this week. Speaking to the Sun, Sir Keir said: “Football fans should come first, that’s why I’m urging Fifato take action to ensure people buying World Cup tickets are not ripped off. Read more: Former England star Raheem Sterling arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after M3 crash Read more: National League 2 player Tommy Smith, 36, makes New Zealand World Cup squad

Sir Keir Starmer said he is urging world football’s governing body to “take action” amid concerns fans are being exploited. Picture: Getty

“In less than a fortnight, thousands of passionate supporters will be making their way to the US, Canada and Mexico to cheer on England and Scotland. “It is unacceptable for fans to be exploited for wanting to support their country on the biggest stage.” It is the latest intervention by Sir Keir, an Arsenal fan, into the cost of football for fans. Last week, he urged broadcaster TNT Sports to make Saturday’s Champions League final available for free, saying he was “saddened” to see the competition not be free to watch for football supporters in the UK.

It is the latest intervention by Sir Keir, an Arsenal fan, into the cost of football for fans. Picture: Getty