Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler died in Portugal aged 75.

People wait behind barriers for the start of the funeral of Bonnie Tyler at St. Mary's Church. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Fans have arrived hours early for Bonnie Tyler’s funeral to pay their respects to the late singer.

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The Total Eclipse Of The Heart star, whose real name was Gaynor Hopkins, died in July at the age of 75. The streets of Mumbles in Swansea, where Tyler lived and was well-known among locals, were packed with mourners on Saturday for the procession of her coffin to her home. Those who knew and loved Tyler are gathering again for a celebration of her life at Swansea Minster at midday on Monday. Entry to the church will be for family, friends and invited guests only, but fans wishing to pay their respects can watch the service on a screen in nearby St David’s Square or online. Read more: Bonnie Tyler fans to line the streets of Mumbles as coffin brought to singer's former home Read more: Hayden Panettiere discussed giving up custody of daughter in one of her final interviews

Mourners arriving for the funeral of Bonnie Tyler at Swansea Minster. Picture: Alamy

Leigh Alexander, 42, from Swansea, was the first fan to arrive outside the church this morning, setting up her camping chair at 7.30am. She said: “I’ve grown up inspired by Gaynor and her music all my life, we’re lucky enough to know some of her family. “We genuinely know she comes from a family of so much love, and the great thing is she’s never forgotten her roots. “She’s just such a lovely person. I wanted her family to know that even though we’re not inside that we are here and that it means a lot to us. “We want to show our love for them because on a day like this it’s so overwhelming for them, it’s nice to know that not just the public but people who care for you and appreciate your warmth are there as well.”

People wait behind barriers for the start of the funeral of Bonnie Tyler. Picture: Alamy

Gail and Andrew Hayes have travelled from Towcester, Northamptonshire, to be at the church and arrived outside at 8am. Mr Hayes, 58, said: “I’ve been a fan all my life. It’s been a soundtrack of our lives. “It’s the end, isn’t it, it’s sad, so sad.” Richard Pope, 56, and his son Daniel, 21, from Somerset, were the first to take their seats in front of the screen in St David’s Square, where the service will be livestreamed. Mr Pope said: “I’ve been a fan of Bonnie Tyler since I was 13 and I’ve just followed her career, bought all her records, seen her in concert. “I’ve met her a couple of times; she was brilliant, down to earth, funny, she never took herself too seriously, but she enjoyed life, and she enjoyed meeting people. “It’s been quite a shock, really, because she was still planning tours and releasing records. It was just so unexpected. “You do feel like you know her, because she’s so down to earth, so open.” Following the service, Tyler will be taken on a final journey through her hometown of Skewen, near Neath, at about 1.20pm, before a private family committal and farewell service.

A person holding an Order of Service ahead of the funeral of Bonnie Tyler. Picture: Alamy

Guests wait outside St. Mary's Church in Swansea. Picture: Alamy