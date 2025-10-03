The World Cup takes place in the US, Canada and Mexico next year

By Ella Bennett

England fans have criticised the “astonishing” price of tickets for next summer’s World Cup – which could rise further with demand.

Tickets first became accessible on Wednesday to those selected in a draw held last month, with The Athletic reporting that 60-dollar tickets – which FIFA said would be the cheapest on offer – were extremely scarce. FIFA has not confirmed starting prices for the tickets beyond the cheapest group stage ticket and the most expensive for the final, but the England Fans’ Embassy estimates that a fan attending every England match if they made it to the final – even buying tickets in the cheapest category – would spend at least 3,180 US dollars (£2,364). FIFA is operating what it describes as variable pricing for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, meaning prices could rise – or drop – depending on demand. Read more: Amnesty International urges FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel from international football Read more: Donald Trump told ‘FIFA makes those decisions’ amid World Cup cities uncertainty

Thomas Concannon from the England Fans’ Embassy said: “These prices are astonishing – 2,000 dollars for the cheapest final ticket is unacceptable. “If fans are successful in obtaining a category four ticket from the first game to the last, that could set them back 3,180 dollars at least. That is more than double what Qatar cost. “Combined with travel to the Americas and accommodation, this will be the most expensive World Cup for match-going fans we’ve ever seen by some distance. “A healthy allocation of the lowest category of tickets should be made available to participating nations that are not affected by host city location or dynamic pricing. “Additionally, participating nation tickets should be located in key areas directly behind the goals to provide the best possible backing to their teams. “We’d urge the FA to work with other nations around the world to put pressure on FIFA to keep this World Cup financially accessible for matchgoing fans.”

