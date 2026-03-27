Alleged far-right extremist accused of planning attack on asylum hotel
Mikka Lee Anderson, 23, from Hull, is charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 2025 and February 26 this year
An alleged far-right extremist has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of planning an attack on an asylum hotel.
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Mikka Lee Anderson, 23, from Hull, is charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 2025 and February 26 this year.
It is alleged that he identified a hotel in Hull city centre that was housing asylum seekers and tried to recruit a helper, who reported the defendant to the police.
The court heard Anderson allegedly planned the attack in the wake of the July 2024 Southport stabbings.
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It is also alleged he had a collection of knives and weapons, a lock knife, a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook and a document on homemade firearms.
Anderson, a white British national from Hull, was arrested on February 26 by counter-terrorism police.
In addition to the alleged attack plan, he was charged with possession of articles for a terrorist purpose, two counts of possessing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and having an article with a blade in a public place.
He appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday by videolink from custody for a preliminary hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
The senior judge set a timetable for the case with a preparatory hearing on July 17 and a provisional trial at Newcastle Crown Court from November 10.
The defendant was remanded into custody.