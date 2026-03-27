An alleged far-right extremist has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of planning an attack on an asylum hotel.

Mikka Lee Anderson, 23, from Hull, is charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 2025 and February 26 this year.

It is alleged that he identified a hotel in Hull city centre that was housing asylum seekers and tried to recruit a helper, who reported the defendant to the police.

The court heard Anderson allegedly planned the attack in the wake of the July 2024 Southport stabbings.

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It is also alleged he had a collection of knives and weapons, a lock knife, a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook and a document on homemade firearms.

Anderson, a white British national from Hull, was arrested on February 26 by counter-terrorism police.