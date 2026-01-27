Adamski had also trawled the internet and saved instructions on how to make 3D-printed guns and bought a 3D printer in June 2024

Robert Adamski who will be sentenced at the Old Bailey after he was caught attempting to use a 3D-printer to make a sub-machine gun. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A right-wing extremist caught trying to use a 3D printer to make a submachine gun has been jailed for 15 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doorman Robert Adamski, 29, was arrested in Walthamstow, east London, on July 11 2024 – and his home was searched by counter terrorism police. Officers uncovered a printer in the process of making the last-but-one component for a 9mm calibre semi-automatic rifle, and items relating to extreme right-wing ideology. Police uncovered other parts for the firearm that had already been printed, including a magazine that could hold 25 cartridges. Neo-Nazi flags and posters were also found at the property, the court was told.

Body worn video of the arrest of Robert Adamski who will be sentenced at the Old Bailey after he was caught attempting to use a 3D-printer to make a sub-machine gun. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

An examination of Polish national Adamski’s mobile phone revealed he was the administrator of a Telegram group on which he had shared documents. The Telegram group included offensive antisemitic chat and themes associated with the neo-Nazi far right, the court was told. Adamski had also trawled the internet and saved instructions on how to make 3D-printed guns and bought a 3D printer in June 2024. One exchange with his wife included a screenshot from a Telegram group calling for people to commit violence at a Pride rally. He wrote: “You want?” and she replied: “Okay”, the court was told. Read more: 'British FBI' to tackle terrorism, fraud and gang crime in huge police shake up Read more: More than 1,000 extremists 'capable of attacks' monitored in Britain, UK counter-terror chief warns

Robert Adamski's desk. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire