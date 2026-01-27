Far-right extremist jailed for 15 years over 3D-printed machine gun bid
A right-wing extremist caught trying to use a 3D printer to make a submachine gun has been jailed for 15 years.
Doorman Robert Adamski, 29, was arrested in Walthamstow, east London, on July 11 2024 – and his home was searched by counter terrorism police.
Officers uncovered a printer in the process of making the last-but-one component for a 9mm calibre semi-automatic rifle, and items relating to extreme right-wing ideology.
Police uncovered other parts for the firearm that had already been printed, including a magazine that could hold 25 cartridges.
Neo-Nazi flags and posters were also found at the property, the court was told.
An examination of Polish national Adamski’s mobile phone revealed he was the administrator of a Telegram group on which he had shared documents.
The Telegram group included offensive antisemitic chat and themes associated with the neo-Nazi far right, the court was told.
Adamski had also trawled the internet and saved instructions on how to make 3D-printed guns and bought a 3D printer in June 2024.
One exchange with his wife included a screenshot from a Telegram group calling for people to commit violence at a Pride rally.
He wrote: “You want?” and she replied: “Okay”, the court was told.
At his Woolwich Crown Court trial, the defendant, who lived with his wife in Leyton, east London, claimed he was using the 3D printer to make items for gaming.
The jury rejected his explanation and found him guilty of two charges of possession of a component part of a firearm; possession of a terrorist document; and four charges of dissemination of terrorist publications.
On Tuesday, Mrs Justice May sentenced him at the Old Bailey to 15 years in jail with a further two years on extended licence.
The senior judge said she was sure Adamski had the firearms and gun components for a terrorist purpose, given his preoccupation and interest with the far right at the time.
The bearded defendant, who was smartly dressed in a dark suit and tie, made no reaction as he was sent down.
Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The unlawful manufacture and possession of 3D-printed firearms pose a significant and evolving threat to public safety.
“This case demonstrates the growing risks of such emerging technology in 3D printing, and Robert Adamski sought to exploit those advancements for illegal purposes.”
Commander Dominic Murphy, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “Our investigation led counter terrorism detectives to find a 3D printer actively in the process of printing out a component part for a semi-automatic firearm.
“The device still needed a number of other parts as well as technical know-how to make it viable. However, the intention to make a lethal weapon was clear.
“This proactive counter terrorism investigation has prevented two potential firearms from falling into the hands of a man who held hateful views towards ethnic minorities in London.
“I want to reassure the public we found no evidence Adamski was planning to use any weapons to target any particular communities or the wider public.
"But this case shows, attempting to create or modify 3D firearms or possessing one, even without the intent to commit harm, is illegal and will bring you to attention of the police and lead to serious criminal consequences.”