Boys are being radicalised by far-right groups while playing popular video games. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Popular video game platforms such as Call of Duty and Minecraft are being used by far-right extremist groups to radicalise vulnerable young men online, LBC has been warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The last two decades have seen a massive rise in the time young men spend playing video games online, with 11-17-year-old boys spending a staggering 23 hours per week gaming on average in 2024. These platforms allow people to connect and form friendships, but have also become a breeding ground for radicalisation and the exploitation of young men, cybersecurity expert Andrius Petkus has told LBC. And it's a form of online exploitation that has real-world consequences.

Earlier this year, 18-year-old Felix Winter was jailed for six years after spending more than 1,000 hours in a neo-nazi chatroom, which was first introduced to him while gaming online, and threatening to carry out a mass shooting. The threat came just weeks after Counter Terrorism Policing, MI5 and the National Crime Agency issued a warning to parents claiming extremist groups “will exploit the school holidays to engage in criminal acts with young people when they know less support is readily available”. “I have witnessed firsthand how video games have become carriers of radicalisation, especially among young men already prone to extremist appeals,” Mr Petkus said. “Most popular games, and particularly large-scale multiplayer games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Minecraft, feature extensive social functions, such as voice chat, forums, and private servers. “These environments are highly interactive and immersive, which makes them attractive to extremist recruiters.” Meanwhile, Dr William Allchorn, a senior research fellow at Anglia Ruskin University, found that young men are being “funnelled” into extremist chatrooms via online video games. Dr Alchorn said: “There has definitely been a more coordinated effort by far-right groups like Patriotic Alternative to recruit young people through gaming events that first emerged during lockdown.”

A child playing the Minecraft computer game on a laptop. Picture: Alamy