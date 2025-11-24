Her fellow senators branded the move as "racist" and "unconstitutional" with calls for her to be "pulled up" on it.

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson wears a burqa in the Senate chamber at Parliament House. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

The leader of the far-right Australian One Nation party has been branded "racist" after she wore a burqa to the Senate during an attempt to ban face coverings.

Controversial politician Pauline Hanson was blocked by Australian lawmakers from introducing a bill that would seek to ban the burqa and other face coverings. Chaos erupted just a few minutes later, when the 71-year-old returned to the chamber wearing a black burqa. Her fellow senators branded the move as "racist" and "unconstitutional" with calls for her to be "pulled up" on it. Read more: Royal Navy intercepts two Russian warships in English Channel amid spike in activity near British waters Read more: Russia to be welcomed back into the G8 under European peace plan for Ukraine

Independent senator Fatima Payman said: "She is disrespecting a faith, she is disrespecting the Muslims out there, Muslim Australians. "It's absolutely unconstitutional. This needs to be dealt with immediately before we proceed." Meanwhile, Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi added: "This is a racist senator displaying blatant racism and Islamophobia, President, and someone should be pulling her up on that." Ms Hanson has vowed to wear the burqa until it is banned in the latest move in her long-running campaign to see the item of clothing banned. Senators voted to suspend her from the Senate and she was ordered to return when she had changed into "appropriate" clothing.

The Senate was suspended shortly after she was ordered to leave. She took to social media to criticise her fellow senators and reiterate her calls for it to be banned. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said: "I would say this to you … All of us in this place have a great privilege of coming into this chamber and we represent people of every faith, of all backgrounds, and we should do so decently. "And what we should not do in this place is to be disrespectful of the chamber and of people of faiths."

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson wore a burqa in the Senate chamber at Parliament House. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News